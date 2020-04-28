Five places on campus where students can study outdoors

As the weather continues to get warmer (hopefully), it’s the perfect time to study outside! Some students may not be aware that there are numerous places to enjoy the great outdoors while accomplishing some schoolwork. Across campus, there are multiple areas to sit down and set up a comfortable work zone. Whether near Founders Hall, the Iadarola Center or near the Dixon Center, there is always somewhere for students to take advantage of the opportunity to sit outside and enjoy the beautiful weather, while also getting work done. Studies have shown that studying outdoors can actually enhance a student’s ability to work.