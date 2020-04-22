Five shows to binge-watch during quarantine

Having to stay inside most of the time can get boring especially when there is nothing to do. Luckily for many, there are plenty of old and new tv shows of various genres to watch at the click of a button.

Here are some popular tv show recommendations to binge-watch.

“The Office”

If you are looking for a comedy then “The Office” is always a fan favorite choice. The show revolves around a small paper company called Dunder-Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and follows the story of lead characters Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly and several other supporting characters in this mockumentary series.

Michael is the star of the show for the first seven seasons as the regional manager, a coveted spot by his second-in-command, Dwight. The show has crazy antics and follows unordinary shenanigans that occur at the company on a daily basis while providing a glimpse into each character’s lives. Work is anything but normal at this paper sales company.

Maria Piccone, a senior occupational therapy major at Alvernia University, explained that she likes the show because it never fails to make her laugh.

“The show looks at the lives of employees at a paper supply company and how they interact with each other on a daily basis,” Piccone said.

Piccone explained that her favorite character is Michael Scott because “he has a big heart even if it doesn’t come off that way at times and he’s funny.”

Diane Kim, a freshman neuroscience major at Villanova University, also enjoys the show because “it never gets old” and says that her favorite character is Stanley Hudson because he’s the most relatable.

The show has all nine seasons currently available on Netflix until January 2021.

Michael Scott is the Regional Manager in “The Office.” GIF via GIPHY.

“Parks and Recreation”

Like “The Office,” Parks and Rec is a sitcom following the story of main character Leslie Knope, an optimistic, opportunistic, overachieving, waffle-loving government employee looking to make the city of Pawnee a better place. This is no easy task for Leslie and her department team though, as she faces anything but normal challenges on a day-to-day basis.

The show has a total of seven seasons that are available on Netflix and Hulu.

Leslie Knope enjoying her favorite food. GIF via GIPHY

“Boy Meets World”

This show follows the everyday life of a young school student, Cory Matthews, as he navigates the challenges that come with life and growing up in this coming of age comedy. Throughout the series, the show discusses life-lessons and focuses on central themes of friends and family learning how to find their place in the world.

“‘Boy Meets World’ is a show that all teenagers can relate to,” Anthony Frasca, a sophomore elementary and special education major at Cabrini University, said.

“My favorite character is Cory Matthews,” Frasca said. “He has a kind heart and wants to do good in the world.”

The show has seven seasons available on the Disney Plus streaming platform and also has a spin-off show, “Girl Meets World.”

Cory Matthews enjoying time in school. GIF via GIPHY

“Stranger Things”

This Netflix original paranormal thriller series is set in a small town called Hawkins in the year 1983 and focuses on the investigation of a young boy named Will Byers after he fails to return home from his friend’s house one night. His disappearance sparks an investigation by the police department, his family and three best friends: Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair and Dustin Henderson, who were the last ones to see him. This leads to more than what the people of Hawkins bargained for as they uncover hidden truths about supernatural activities taking place in their hometown and the world as they know it unravels around them.

“Eleven is my favorite character in the show because she is just the greatest of all time,” Juliet Jacob, a sophomore digital communications major at Cabrini University, said.

The show currently has three seasons on Netflix and is scheduled for an upcoming fourth season.

Will, Mike, Dustin and Lucas love playing games. GIF via GIPHY

“ER”

This 15 season medical-drama series is set in Chicago and follows the lives of several doctors at County General Hospital as they work hard to save their patients for minor to life-threatening injuries while facing various predicaments in a busy and timed environment. The show chronicles the story of several doctors throughout the season with a view of their daily lives at work as well as their personal lives and relationships with everything being put to the test.

“It’s about the personal and professional lives of these doctors who work at County General Hospital in Chicago,” Michelle Piccone, a sophomore psychology major at Cabrini University said. “It includes the crisis of their everyday jobs in the ER.”

ER is currently Piccone’s favorite show to binge-watch right now because she enjoys other medical shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and there are many seasons of the show available to watch. All seasons of the show can currently be found on Hulu.

Piccone’s favorite characters on the show are Mark Green and Luka Kovac, who both played doctors on the show.

“I love medical shows and it’s a really good show,” she said. “I highly recommend it.”

ER has been around for 15 seasons. GIF via GIPHY