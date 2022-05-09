Five steps to practice self-care

Taking care of yourself is very integral part of the human condition. Without self-care, we would be working robots that had no time for anything but work. Humans are not meant to be like that.

Furthermore, the definition of self-care according to Merrier Webster, is care for oneself. Short and simple.

Cabrini psychology professor, Dr. Michael Corcoran, said, “Self-care from my perspective is about ensuring that you are taking the actions and attitudes that you need to sustain and maximize your well-being. To me, self-care is not a simple fix or a single behavior or attitude. It is about a mindset and volitional actions you take in each moment. This is going to be different for everyone, but I think the behaviors and attitudes that promote self-care are about being your best self and being the best you can for other people and your communities.”

Here are the five simple steps of implementing self-care in your life.

1. If you have not heard of an online application for Meditation and sleep, the app’s name is Calm. It is a mobile and desktop app dedicated to meditation, feeling calm and sleep stories. Calm app started in May of 2012, but the past couple of years has gained popularity.

2. Exercise is also a form of self-care. Whether it is simply going for a walk or hitting the gym, exercising can help trigger happy chemicals like dopamine, serotonin and endorphins.

3. Social media is a big way to relieve stress and increase distraction. Social media may boost joyful sentiments and thoughts by sharing TikToks with positive messages and searching for self-help photos and quotations on apps like Instagram, Pinterest and VSCO.

4. Nourishing your body with food and water is especially important for survival and self-care. It is recommended that we have three meals and three snacks every day and that we drink eight glasses of water a day.

5. Journaling or writing can be very therapeutic and great for self-care. Writing can be great for a variety of different things, but it helps us articulate our thoughts and turn them into art.

Evelyn Busby, counselor from counseling and psychological services (CaPS) at Cabrini, knows a lot of about self-care because it is part of her job.

When asked self-care in her own words, Busby said, “People exist brilliantly as the most superior of God’s creation on earth. With infinite respect, attentiveness, curiosity and knowledge God created people fearfully and wonderfully as icons of himself. Precious gems worthy of tender loving care in terms of our physical, psychological, biological, sociological, emotional and spiritual nature. Attending to personal needs that promote continuation, survival, growth and flourishing. Personified in the cultivation and administration of how we think. How we feel. How we express emotions. How we develop and convey the beliefs that drives our thoughts, feelings, emotions and inform our decisions and behaviors.”

Corcoran also noted that when it comes to self-care, it is not just material things that bring people pleasure.

“There are things we do simply for pleasure, such as taking a relaxing bath, indulging in a delicious meal or getting a massage. These are the focus of popular self-care tips, and they often bring about momentary positive feelings. There are also actions we undertake, which are not simply for pleasure and often involve delayed gratification, such as working out, learning a new skill and gaining a college education. These actions are talked about less often as self-care but are also important. These actions create meaning in our life and can sustain and boost our well-being. Both daily practices are incredibly important to self-care and well-being,” Corcoran said.