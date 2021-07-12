Five tips to prepare for finals week

This year has been a year like no other. With the majority of universities remaining online or offering online or hybrid course modalities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year has been challenging for many students. Finals week is stressful enough in a regular semester but with all the different obstacles and unique circumstances that are a result of being online this finals week may feel even more overwhelming for some. Thankfully, there are resources to use whether you are staying at home and conducting classes virtually or if you are in-person.

Here are some ways to get prepared for finals week and take off some stress.