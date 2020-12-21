Former Loquitur editor now published writer

A 2016 Cabrini grad and former Loquitur editor has recently become a published writer. Former Communication major, Erica Abbott, recently released her debut poetry chapbook titled “Self-Portrait as a Sinking Ship.” In her writings, she touches on depression and anxiety writes in a confessional style about how mental illnesses can affect someone’s life.

Erica Abbott is a poet/writer based in Philadelphia. She has been writing for over 15 years and is currently published by Toho and Bandit Fiction, among other journals. She’s currently employed by Stream Companies as a Senior Digital Content Poster. Abbott also volunteers her time with Button Poetry and Mad Poets Society.

Erica draws inspiration for her pieces from her own experiences. While her recent release focuses on the effects of mental illness, she also feels that holding onto hope and positivity can pull a person out of some of the darkest moments of their lives. She says that her personal experience with generalized anxiety disorder and family trauma over the last few years influenced her to write her newly published chapbook.

Erica is surrounded by positive and supportive influences like her family, friends and community of fellow writers. Erica’s loved ones have been an important part of her journey to becoming a published writer.

Abbott said she feels “so lucky to have an incredible community of friends and other poets who have supported me throughout the process and will be joining me for my virtual launch party.”

You can purchase her latest release HERE for just $12.

While Erica is ecstatic about her latest release, Self-Portrait of a Sinking Ship, she’s not in any rush to release new work any time soon. In the future, she’d love to come out with another chapbook, or even a full length collection of poetry. In the meantime, she is focusing on pushing herself to be an even stronger poet by continuing to write, submit to literary journals and get her name out to the world.

The Loquitur asked Abbott for an inside look at a piece from Self-Portrait of a Sinking Ship. Below is an excerpt from “A Year of Drowning.”

It starts with an ending on the surface—

the phone rings from a thousand leagues away,

and the voice on the other end says the fruits

of my labor of the past five years have rotted. I am

silent until I’m not. Until the tiny oceans on my face

do all the talking. Until my breath is all salt and

sweat.

Two months later new fruit streams forth, but on the

third day, there is a noticeable absence of light.

I find

myself on bereavement leave. But I do not (I cannot)

grieve. My body is far too engulfed for feeling things

like that.

Just when I start to catch my breath, it gets

caught in my throat again. The water rises

and

keeps

g.

n

i

s

i

r