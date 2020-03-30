Lax season was poised to achieve another title, until virus struck country

Editor’s Note: This story was written prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. As of 3/12, all athletic games have been canceled for the remainder of the Spring 2020 season.

Another season for the men’s lacrosse team coming up real soon and after a great season last year, they intend to get better. The team is very eager for the season to start after all their hard work and practice.

“For the upcoming season, we hope to give a 10 out of 10 effort when we take the field and compete,” Lucas Spence, assistant coach of the men’s lacrosse team, said. “If we continue to give our all like last season, then the outcome might be even greater.”

Spence believes that the lacrosse team can climb to greater heights just as long as they can come together and continue to work as a team. Though Spence just became the new assistant coach, he wants to help the lacrosse excel higher and set many more records than they set last seasons.

“I believe we have a lot of senior leadership on this team that can take us a long way,” Matthew Nestler, senior goalkeeper, said. “Obviously the end goal of every season is a national championship. But in order for us to get there, we gotta take it 1 game at a time and just continue to grow after every game. With the senior leadership and talent, we also have great juniors, sophomores, and freshmen that will all be helping us out along the way. Overall the team has been looking great and we’re looking forward to the opening weekend at Haverford and to making another run for the championship.”

Nestler mentioned that he is confident that the team can pull off another great season this year and maybe even win another championship if they work and put their heads together and make it happen.

According to Cabrini Athletics, as the goalkeeper, Nestler made five saves

“I expect us to come out and compete and give 100 percent every day, whether that means practice or games,” Corey Carver, junior midfielder, said. ” If we play hard every day and stay focused, it will be another great season.”

Cabrini athletics stated that during this past season, Carver had saved five ground balls.

“It’s a new year and we can’t win this year’s national championship living in the past. That’s one thing we’ve preached all offseason. We have to push off all distractions from last year.” Carver said. “Hopefully we’ll get back into that sync we had during the championship weekend and get another opportunity to play for another championship and back to back.”

The team’s next game starts on Saturday, Feb 15, against Haverford College. The men on the lacrosse team are happy to get back out on the field and play hard to win.