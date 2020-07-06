Freshmen hurt about their first year being cut short

Many college freshmen are upset by the fact their first year of college was cut short by the global pandemic.

With the coronavirus pandemic causing schools and universities to go virtual, many freshmen are feeling saddened by this and finding it difficult to adjust to the quarantine.

“Life during the quarantine is a bit weird.” Armani Parker, freshman graphic design major, said. “I’m still adjusting because going to class online is different than going to class in person,” Parker said.

Parker mentioned that adjusting to this new schedule is different because she is a commuter student. She says has to get used to getting up by a certain time because she doesn’t want to miss her class and risk failing.

“I don’t like that my year ended so abruptly because I didn’t fully finish this year strong. For example, I just got involved with the iCav step team and we we’re on our way to a competition. We were also planning on performing last Wednesday, but now I feel like that all that practice went in vain because we basically practiced for nothing,” Parker said.

“Adjusting to the quarantine has been really overwhelming just because I’m still a freshman and I’m still learning my way around college,” Malik Washington, freshman criminology major, said. “Due to my learning disability, I’m depended on the Math Resource Center, Writing Center and the tutoring programs that Cabrini offers,” Washington said.

Washington said that he is currently taking 17 credits and having classes online with no resources what so ever, is not helpful. Without the use of resources, online classes could be difficult. Even though there are online tutoring programs, it may be hard to access or attain.

“I was hurt about my freshman year being cut short because I didn’t know if I wanted to go to college. I came to Cabrini as a test trial to see if I liked college or not. Also, I was just finding myself at school and when the school shut down it didn’t give me room to think if I wanted to finish college,” Washington said.

Most freshmen agree that this process is frustrating and are upset by the fact that they have to leave their newly found friends and first-year experience feeling incomplete.

“Personally, I don’t like online classes because I’m more of a hands-on learner,” Daniel Bravo, freshman pure mathematics and finance major, said. “I basically take and to be honest some math concepts to can’t teach yourself. You can understand but so much without a helping hand. But on the other side, I’m kind of happy with the online classes because it obviously supports the idea of social distancing and prevents people from getting sick,” Bravo said.

Bravo mentions that he has mixed emotions when it comes to online classes. They can be demotivating and boring but he is rather well adjusted to this quarantine. He plans to finish the remainder of the semester despite the circumstance.

Ultimately, the quarantine may be difficult to adjust to the situation and make the most of it; some will find it difficult to be confined in the house.