From Philly To Radnor: one student’s journey

Philadelphia, “The city of brotherly love.” Most will consider that a half-truth. The part I grew up in? The part of Philly I grew up in is where you could give someone a handshake and they congratulate you on your success. Then later that day that same guy whose hand you’ve shaken earlier that day is robbing your house. Philadelphia is where going away to college is considered “making it out.” Getting away from Philadelphia for the eight months of the year for the next year, two years is like a mini-vacation just with school work. Home for me isn’t bad at all. If you surround yourself with the right people Philly can actually be a slightly okay place to live.

For me? I couldn’t wait to get away. Not only to evade the devious ways of the city, but I just wanted to experience what life could be like on my own. My parents did an awesome job raising me, but I have also learned on my own when I was in situations without my parents. So in a way, the troubles of the city helped raise me as well. But growing up in Philly has its pros & cons just like everything else. Honestly, I couldn’t imagine being from anywhere else. There’s a famous phrase Philadelphians say: “If you can make it out of Philly, you can make it anywhere.”

Moving from the city to a suburban area took a whole lot of adjusting. From the simple things of there not being walkways or sidewalks on certain roads, or in Philly, we have small bodegas or mini-marts on almost every corner where we can get a quick snack or a quick meal such as a cheesesteak, cold sandwiches or all kind of fried foods. Here in the suburbs, you have to get your food delivered or drive a little distance to a possible McDonalds or Wawa. Simply getting something to eat took some adjusting. Once you’re out here long enough you start becoming a product of your environment. This could be a good or bad thing depending on how you look at it. Most city kids consider suburban kids to be too uppity or superior to them whereas some suburban kids feel as though city kids are too ghetto or rugged for their type. So being from the ghetto of Philly and you come home with a “suburban” attitude your peers may naturally feel offended, simply because they’re jealous of your success and aren’t too fond of your new behavior.

What’s it like for me? I love the suburban look on me. I feel as though it fits me. Sometimes I wish everybody could experience college or get away from Philly for some time.

If I were to give any tips of adapting to an environment you are truly not used to, firstly you want to accept it willingly. Accept that you are not home. Things are different. People are different so get with the program. Next, make it work for you. What I mean is to make new friends or meet new people that are going to show you different parts of life. Some things you’re not used to. Meet some people to help you look at life from a different point of view. Lastly, never forget where you came from. Yeah, you are out for the time being but when you go back home you have to remember to stay alert for possible burglars, stay clear from shootings or anything that can harm you.