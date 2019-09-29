From Then… To Now; Cabrini Night at the Phillies

Cabrini night at the Phillies started off as a marketing tactic that has evolved into a student event many look forward to year-after-year. This yearly tradition has turned prospective-students into students and alumni.

Starting in 2007, Cabrini night at the Phillies was designed to give Cabrini College exposure on a regional and national level. Building off of an already strong foundation, the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team, a partnership was formed to gain exposure.

A team member of the group who first initiated Cabrini night at the Phillies, and now instructor at Cabrini, Gene Castellano describes the marketing idea as a way to associate Cabrini with an already strong and reliable brand in the region. “We were looking around at strong brands and saw sports teams. With the Eagles you get maybe eight home games. And with the Phillies you get 80 home games that are family oriented and recognizable throughout our region,” Castellano said.

When constructing this marketing plan the team had to consider enrollment. Through the use of an outside marketing agency that just so happened to also work with the Phillies, a great partnership was formed.

Some of the highlights of the original marketing plan and partnership were the sponsorship of dance with the Phanatic atop the dugout of the Phillies every game for eight games, President Antoinette Iadarola throwing out the first pitch, a knit cap was given to all fans 15 and over with the Cabrini logo and Phillies logo, cheer and dance team performances as well as other performances throughout the season. “The Philly Phanatic would be at move in day to welcome students and get them excited for not just the game, but the whole partnership experience,” Castellano said.

Gaining recognition was a key takeaway from the tactic to boost enrollment for the college. “We had people calling us up and saying ‘I saw you at the Phillies last night, I saw Cabrini!’ It was wonderful. And students and parents who went to the game would say things to us,” Castellano explained.

2018 graduate, American studies and history major, Samantha Williams went to the game all four years of her time at Cabrini. Her first experience freshman year was the start of a great tradition. As a member of the voices of justice club on campus she was excited to make new friends and see how it went. “It was great. We went every year after that,” Williams explained.

“That sense of belonging and having a fun night as a big friend group… riding the bus with everyone and sitting together and just hanging out where you don’t have to worry about anything else,” is what brought Williams back year-after-year.

During Williams’ first game an alumna came up to her and her friends saying that she too was a member of the voices of justice club at Cabrini. The alumna said that she and her friends continue going to the game and that gave hope to Williams that she too would have ever-lasting fun and memories as part of this experience.

Current student Alexis Sharp was at this years game on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Sharp is an orientation leader that works with freshman and first-year transfers. She enjoys the fun of being around all the Cabrini students. Sharp is a junior who has been to three years of games, when asked if she will be coming to her final game as a senior next year she said, “Of course!”

Looking out for future students, Sharp has a piece of advice, “I would say make sure you bring money. It is a little expensive here. And also to just have fun and don’t worry about where you are going to sit because you are going to see your friends regardless.”

What started off as a marketing tactic to boost enrollment and build brand recognition has turned into a student event that creates memories for all involved. Families attending the game that see the Cabrini community having a fun night create a lasting relationship. Students are able to have a fun and worry-free night. Cabrini night at the Phillies is a highlight for students year-after-year.