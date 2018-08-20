Meet, greet and join a club

Moving into college is an exciting, yet frightening, time. It is full of new experiences that are, both, good and bad. One of the best ways to get the best college experience possible is to get involved on campus. Getting involved on campus can open many doors for you.

Getting involved lets you take a break from your academics, and make some new friends. While academics are the reason to come to college, taking time to engage in extracurricular activities can enhance your resume and help you build character.

Participating in clubs can allow for you to use skills learned in the classroom, as well as learn how to be a leader within your community and meet people that you would not normally interact with. This gives a student to create different relationships outside your major.

Like most colleges, Cabrini has a lot to offer.

There are clubs like Campus Activities and Programming Board, also known as CAP Board. It plans major events on campus such as Culture Fest and the Mr. and Miss Cabrini Pageant. Another major club on campus is Black Student Union, or BSU. Black Student Union is an all inclusive club that runs events like dances, motivational speakers, Stomp of the Year and marches that promote unity on campus.

“We want to be a family for anyone on campus.” Grace Spencer, senior graphic design major and BSU secretary, said. “Specifically for Black and African-American people.”

Other great clubs to join are Student Government Association, the Body Image Coalition, the Science Club, and so many more.

Each club plans events and meetings in relation to what they are based on. Having diverse events allows for everyone to have something fun to do.

“We have meetings typically once a month. We try to have events. In the past we had a trip to the Franklin Institute, so fun science activities like making slime or watching a science related movie.” Danielle Ayer, senior biology pre-medical major and science club secretary, said. “We also try to do one service project a semester. And we will focus on activities that club members want to if its physics, biology or chemistry.”

The clubs at Cabrini are student-led and promote a variety of different topics and cultures that all lead back to Cabrini’s education of the heart and social justice mission. Students can be a club member throughout their time here or can choose to move up through the ranks and eventually take on a leadership position.

You can also enhance your leadership skills through programs like LEADStrong through the Student Engagement and Leadership or SEaL office.

“Body image coalition is a club that can be joined at any time.” Jordan Clouthier, senior digital communications major and BIC president, said. “You can come sign up for our club at the involvement fair or follow our social media to find out when our events will be.”

Signing up for clubs are typically on a rolling basis, however, one of the best ways to see all the clubs offered on campus is by attending the involvement fair which is offered each semester. It is a fun time to meet new people, win fun prizes and have some fun! This semester the involvement fair is Sept. 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Grace Hall.