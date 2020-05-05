Google pledges to support the next generation of black leaders

Google released one of its biggest and most popular commercials ever, The Most Searched: A Celebration of Black History Makers. The commercial currently has more than 71 million views on YouTube. The video includes achievements of the world’s most searched boycott, athlete, performances, achievements and more.

According to Google Trends Data, black American achievements were searched more than any others on Google. They also included a website that provides an explanation as to who these black Americans were and what their achievements were. Some of these black Americans were Beyoncé, Lebron James, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Martin Luther King Jr. and many others.

Beyoncé was recognized in the commercial for having the most searched performance. Lebron James was recognized for being the most searched athlete. Oprah Winfrey wad recognized for being the most searched talk show host. Michael Jordan was recognized for having the most searched dunk. MLK was recognized for having the most searched speech. These were just a few of the black Americans recognized for their amazing achievements.

In addition to the video’s recognition of black leaders, Google has also pledged to invest $25 million into helping black and latino students develop technical skills. “From the most searched speech to the most searched NASA mathematician, these individuals and moments not only have defined American history but also continue to inspire the nation,” the Google site states.

“I love that commercial,” said Briana Wright, Pennsylvania State University graduate. “For black history month in general, it was a unique way to showcase how much of the nation’s culture is black Culture.” Wright mentioned how the world wouldn’t be where it is today without blacks and what they’ve contributed. “[Google] investing 25 million in the advancement of people of color is an investment for the future,” said Wright. “It’s a fantastic effort.”

Blacks to this day still face discrimination in the workforce. In most tech companies there are 23 times more white employees than there are black. On top of being less likely to be employed at a tech company, black Americans also make an average of $10,000 less than white employees. This will likely change in the next 15 to 20 years. black Americans are putting up a good fight in route to taking over all industries.

The NBA integrated in 1950. Today, 80% of NBA athletes are black. Although many see this as a success for blacks and enjoy watching NBA games, some see it as a threat or issue. Andy Johnson, former basketball player, once said, “My high school and college used me. The pro’s sold me. I was a basketball slave.”

Many believe the NBA and NFL are an act of modern day slave trade. In 2018, Lebron James spoke on this topic, causing controversy all over social media platforms. Despite being told to “shut-up-and-dribble,” by Laura Ingraham, James took action to show that he’s more than just an athlete. James created and funded the I Promise School, to create a way for at-risk children in Akron, Ohio.

Beyoncé made history in 2018 by being the first black artist to headline at Coachella. Not only was she the first artist, she was the first ever black female to headline. She has also paved the way for the music industry.

Black Americans have come a long way and are still on the difficult journey to a new foundation of respect. Black Americans have been doubted many times in the past, yet they have proved themselves every single time. The future for black Americans is positive and promising.