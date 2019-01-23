Greenery on Cabrini’s campus

Cabrini University is a small institution. There are different buildings around this school. At Cabrini, there’s Founders Hall, Dixon Center, Mansion and Iadarola. Cabrini is surrounded by trees that can be seen from the street and on campus. When entering Cabrini, people will see that each building is surrounded by bushes, flowers and other shrubbery.

“My favorite season around Cabrini is spring because of the flowers and sunset” Diva Oliver, sophomore biology and pre-dentistry major, said.

Around Cabrini there is construction work going on to build a parking garage. Many students are not proud of campus at the moment because it’s causing commotion for pedestrians and cars. Many trees have been cut down to make space for the parking garage.

“Cutting trees for a parking lot is unnecessary,” Oliver said.

Behind the mansion there are pretty flowers, a nice setting for students to take pictures. The mansion is a beautiful venue for people to get married at.

“We should grow more flowers around founders the campus looks dull,” Oliver said.

Iadarola is the science building which houses Cabrini’s science programs. Many students go to Iadarola to use resources such as the Math Resource center and the Writing Center.

“Iadarola is prettiest because of the little garden they have near the building and the bright flowers and plants,” Maya Varfley, sophomore biology and pre- medical major, said. “Other parts of the campus could used some flowers, grow some grass on spots that are missing.”

Varfley also made a connection with Oliver about the construction going on around campus both students disagree with the fact that Cabrini is cutting trees to build a parking lot.

“This is also causing more pollution,” Varfley said.

Around fall, Cabrini is filled with pretty leaves which makes the campus look more vibrant. However fall may not look so pretty this time around due to the construction work going on.

“My favorite season is fall because it’s not to hot and I love seeing the beautiful leaves around campus,” Cierra Jackson, sophomore criminology major, said. “Cabrini should grow more flowers around the campus so it can look more vibrant.”

A lot of students have their own opinion on how they feel about the construction going on.

“They should hurry up with the construction because it makes the campus ugly and with the rain it makes it look worse,” Jackson said.