High school teams debate whether to follow pro teams changing racially-charged names.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

The demand for the controversial issue of removing racist mascots from sports teams is finally being heard. Changes have already happened for the National Football League’s (NFL) Washington Football Team, formerly known as The Washington Redskins, and nationwide high schools. What team will be next?

It is no secret that the Washington football team has been the topic of conversation on most days, especially with the NFL football season just recently starting. Daniel Snyder, Washington Football Team’s owner, communicated his plan to rethink the team’s mascot to avoid offending the Native American’s culture or seeming racist. The sides of the story are much divided considering there are a majority of fans who are prideful and dedicated to their mascot and team name, while others who are fighting for change.

“I feel it is a difficult topic because there is a definite tradition rooted in athletics and pride connected to team mascots; however, I do not think most athletes or fans associated with racism are also linked to these mascots.” Kate Pearson, Cabrini women’s basketball coach, said. “I think when certain team mascots were created there was not a racist intent, but it has since become more obvious that there should have been more consideration put into the selection of mascots.”

Following The Black Lives Matter movement and the tragic death of George Floyd, the Washington Football Team wanted to act quickly for their stand against racism. The team has already started the process in changing their sports logos, attire and accessories to make change for the better. With Amazon, Nike and other sponsor brands refusing to sell their team attire, it gave the board a push to speed the process in getting rid of their racist mascot on clothing, equipment and accessories.

A new name and mascot is in the making for the NFL team. The organization is taking suggestions and ideas from fans, players, alumni and the community. Their inputs are positively helping make a change for the better, and The Washington Football Team is looking forward to hearing everyone’s reaction to their final decision.

ANDERSON HIGH SCHOOL

Washington isn’t the only team that is in the process of changing its name and mascot. High schools are just as involved in this action of change. Anderson High School, found in Cincinnati Ohio, has been fighting a battle of their own that started in the late ’90s. In 1999, three students argued to stop using the Redskins nickname and mascot, that was vulgar and insulting to their native heritage.

The school board turned down the request in 1999, 2003 and again in 2018. However, because of the positive momentum spread by The Black Lives Matter movement, the school is finally listening to their suggestion.

After speaking with Ashley Garrison, social worker for Turning Points for Children, she stated, “If you have these fond memories of your school’s mascot and want to remain proud of that, you should be more proud of the fact that you’re an alumni of a school that is changing with the times, evolving and is looking at things in a different perspective. I think it is very dangerous to say, ‘this is how we’ve always done it’ when explaining why you don’t want to change something for the correct reasoning.”

STANFORD UNIVERSITY

Stanford University took care of this problem years ago. While their mascot of an Indian became a part of their school in the 1930s, a group of Native Americans presented a petition to remove the racist mascot in 1970. Students believed it to be a mockery of Indian religions and practices.

In 1972, Stanford took action in removing the mascot to avoid any reason of racism or mockery. The university decided that “any and all Stanford University use of the Indian symbol should immediately be disavowed and permanently stopped.” Since then, the university stood by their decision and stated that it is not up for a vote to bring back the insulting Indian mascot.