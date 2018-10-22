How do video game leaks affect the community?

Video game leaks have been around for almost as long as the field has existed. The question is how do they affect the community? There are a lot of people who believe leaks are an integral part of the industry, while others say it leads to problems and a lack of enthusiasm.

On multiple occasions, leaks have led to disappointing results later on. For example, when Smash Bros. for the WiiU and 3DS was in development, a leak led to the removal of content in the game. However, some companies have used leaks as a strategic way to boost excitement.

“We get what we deserve when it comes to leaks,” Adrian Kenney, a junior English major, said. “If they don’t want us to know anything, we probably won’t get it and when we do we get what we aren’t supposed to, we get punished.”

Keeney said he would rather wait for the game to come out or for the developers to release information instead of relying on leaks for information.

“We use the TV for video games in my room, so we don’t get to see any of the interesting news on them unless we really look or it pops up on Youtube,” Aidan Meagher, a junior secondary education and History major, said. “When things do pop up on Youtube, it’s usually leaks, so in my opinion they are good.”

Those who play video games seem to have mixed feeling about the topic of leaks and whether or not they are good for the community.

“I guess they could be good, if they aren’t to detrimental to the people who make the games,” Samantha Stone, a senior criminology major, said. “I don’t really play games or pay attention to them, but I can see how the spoilers could be good or bad.”

Keeney and Meagher both agreed that they enjoyed when they got to see a leak from a game they were fans of.

“Once it’s leaked it’s leaked, I might as well enjoy it while I can,” Keeney said.

Stone, being more neutral on the matter, related leaks to spoilers on T.V. shows.

“I wouldn’t really want anyone spoiling who died or who was coming on the show if I hadn’t seen it yet, but I know people who get more excited if they know what’s going to happen,” Stone said.

Video game leaks may not be good or bad but they have become a staple and a huge talking point in the community.