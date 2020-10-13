How life is under quarantine at Cabrini University

With news of Cabrini University announcing its first cases of Covid-19, some of the students on campus had to stop the normal routines of being a regular college student. The question that lurks around campus is what is it like being in quarantine on campus here at Cabrini University?

Liam Glenane, a freshman resident student, explained his experience as being “definitely rough.” Glenane had to move from his dormitory to the Casey House on short notice. Glenane was contacted by Bridgette Spence, the director of health services, via text that he had to move out. She had given him the choice either to go home or to stay on campus and quarantine for two weeks. He chose to stay on campus.

Glenane, also a student-athlete, had to try and build a good routine balancing schoolwork with sport. This hindrance has only put a temporary stop to that.

“[My routine] has changed greatly,” he said. “Daily life has been much more laid back, with little scheduling.”

He had to go fully online for two weeks, which he said was not bad overall, but it was different in the beginning.

As for the rules of living in the Casey House Glenane said that “staying in your room was the number one rule.” He also said that every person has to live by themselves in a room. “Other rules consist of wiping down the bathroom with alcohol wipes after uses.” Keeping everything clean inside the building was a necessity.

In terms of food, each person had to grab food by themselves. Glenane said that “either Bridgette or Dean Rupprecht would deliver the food to us.” The food would be on a table on the first floor where the students pick it up. Each student receives a text saying that the food is downstairs.

With quarantine comes not being able to interact with friends physically. Glenane described the situation as “pretty tough.” He said that people would say hello to him from outside the building. “We found ways to socialize using social media.” He lists Facetime, Instagram and Snapchat as key platforms to socialize.

While being in the Casey House, Glenane said that his sources of entertainment to pass time are “Netflix, coloring, eating and homework.” He also said his favorite show to watch on Netflix is “Euphoria,” while he likes to color nature. Having this much to yourself can be very challenging especially in the collegiate environment.

COVID-19 has affected the way of life for people all across the country. College students have to deal with hybrid and fully online learning. Glenane said that his experience “made me mentally stronger.” His positivity towards the situation is what makes the college experience special.

People today have had to face the conflict of whether to ditch all of the efforts made to suppress the virus. This includes the mask debate, social distancing and large events. In response to what advice he gives to his peers regarding COVID-19, Glenane said, “I would tell my peers that it was challenging, even lonely at times, but in the end it’s worth it.” He also adds responsible during this time will “make everything sweeter.”

For updates regarding the COVID-19 situation on campus please keep an eye out for updates from the Loquitur. Cabrini’s COVID-19 Tracker also will keep updating.