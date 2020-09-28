How safe do commuters feel on campus

By. Kyle McCaughey

The coronavirus or also known as Covid 19 has been saturating the newspapers, television and social media for the last seven months. At first it seemed like it wasn’t going to affect the United States and its people, but things quickly changed. We experienced for the first time being in a state of quarantine. Retail stores and restaurants were shut down to control the spread of the virus. Schools were forced to close and develop ways of teaching virtually. This had never happened before and people were scared to leave their homes. Cabrini sent their students living on campus home to finish out the semester online.

Now, months later, Cabrini like many other schools has students living in dorms and commuters arriving on campus for in-person classes. Some students who previously were residents on campus, have now decided to commute because of the risks associated with COVID. They feel it is safer to not live in a dorm with other students. But is commuting to Cabrini and being with other students in classrooms really safe? Mike Clarke is a junior at Cabrini who said “ I go to campus only when I have class and I try to get off campus due to COVID and keep interactions to a minimum.” He has most of his classes online and he doesn’t find that difficult because he has had prior experience with that. At first, he felt safe when he was on campus because most of the students and teachers were following the protocols of social distancing and wearing a mask at all times. Now that there are multiple confirmed cases of COVID on campus, Mike is concerned and more cautious than before.

Mike Lelli is also a junior at Cabrini and commutes daily. He has two classes online and three in-person. They are night classes and very small due to some of the other students who take the classes online. Mike said, “I am personally not a fan of online classes because I like to be there in person. I learn better that way.” He feels safe on campus because people are wearing masks and social distancing.

When asked about increasing COVID cases on campus and if they expect campus to close, Mike Clarke stated, “when cases reach double digits, they should take the necessary actions of closure.” Mike Lelli has a different opinion. He believes that Cabrini will stick with their original plan to go virtual after the Thanksgiving break. However, he also stated “it also will depend on what other schools are doing.”

Our new normal is what some say. When will COVID really end? Mike Clarke believes that COVID is very unpredictable and doesn’t have any idea when this will all end. On the other hand, Mike Lelli believes that by spring, Cabrini will be almost back to normal, but not completely COVID free until there is a vaccine.