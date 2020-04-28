How sports fans really feel about rescheduled events

When people first heard of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), many did not expect it to affect their lives in any way. In mid March, cases first started popping up in the Philadelphia region. Shortly after, schools closed for the safety of the students and faculty, restaurants began to offer take out only to customers, all non-essential businesses such as retail stores and construction sites closed their doors for the foreseeable future and after a handful of sports players tested positive for COVID-19 sports were put on hold. In a region such as Philadelphia, this was a devastating blow.

All sports around the globe have been canceled. Three out of the big four (NHL, MLB, NBA) seasons have been cut short because of the virus. As of April 15, plans are being discussed on the best way to open all sports back up in a safe manner. It is widely speculated sports will come back sometime in May or June, but there has been no official confirmation date. As of April 26, NBA is allowing some teams to practice in their facilities, which will open back up on May 1 if the stay-at-home order has relaxed. Still no large group work outs.

This year the Flyers looked like they had an actual shot at the Stanley Cup and fans would like to see how things would pan out for them if the season were to continue where it left off before the pandemic started.

“I believe they (The Flyers) should have a postseason because they have worked so hard to get to this point,” Bridget O’Neill, sophomore elementary education major, said. “If there is a possibility to do that they should. This is the first time the Flyers had been in first place and they essentially got robbed.”

Many Cabrini students expressed excitement in a potential MLB opening in June instead of the season being canceled all together.

“I’m actually for the MLB starting because it will give people to watch something at home and brighten days,” Olivia Sims, sophomore early education and special education major, said. “I think it should start with no fans. By June we are projected to be past the peak of the virus.”

Many also agreed sports coming back as a limited season would be ideal.

“I think it’s important for sports to come back in some capacity even if it isn’t for the full season,” Bridget Lynn, Cabrini alumna, said. “I think it would help people cope with COVID-19 a little better because it brings back a slice of everyday life prior to the virus.”

One thing is clear, Philadelphia is rooting for their favorite sports teams even in uncertain times like this. Everyone stressed the importance of sports coming back only if a safe way can be found for the players and they hope sports will be able to bring some normalcy back to their lives even if they can no longer attend the game. Philadelphians are resilient and so are their favorite sports teams.