How to lose the “freshman 15” over summer break in five steps.

As the semester comes to an end, it’s time to start making plans for the summer and set some goals to achieve by the time the fall semester comes around. For many freshmen, especially this year in a pandemic, it is very hard to adjust to the college lifestyle.

Starting college is an exciting experience but definitely has its stressors from time to time. Going from living at home where you have parents influencing and dictating a lot of what you do to living on your own and having freedom is a big adjustment. It’s no wonder some gain weight over the year. There’s a reason why we all have heard of the “freshman 15,” and that is because so many freshmen experience it.

Luckily, the weight gain is not permanent and there are many ways to lose the added weight. If you follow the steps you can easily lose the weight by the end of summer break.

Calorie deficit

Eating in a calorie deficit is arguably the easiest way to lose weight. A calorie deficit is when you burn more calories than you consume in a day. Everyone’s calorie needs are different, and you can figure your calorie deficit with a quick Google search. The best part about this method of losing weight is that, unlike many diets, you do not need to restrict yourself with certain foods or cut out food groups. This means you can eat anything you want and still lose weight so long as you remain in a calorie deficit.

This is so ideal for many college students because many students tend to have a poor diet and eat junk food. Also, you are more likely to lose weight and stick to your plan when you don’t restrict yourself or eat foods that you don’t enjoy.

Find a workout partner

There are many benefits to having a workout partner. First, it will make your workouts much more fun when you have a friend participating with you. Working out alone can be boring and consequently make working out feel like a chore.

Another benefit to having a workout partner is having the incentive to stick to your workout routine. When someone is relying on you to commit to plans, you are more likely to go through with it. Lastly, working out with a friend can give you the motivation to lose weight. It is very important to surround yourself with people that support and motivate you during your weight loss journey.

YouTube videos

If you are broke like many college students and can’t afford a gym membership, YouTube can be the perfect workout hack for you. On YouTube, you will find thousands of workout videos for free. The workout possibilities are endless here. You can find workout videos of all kinds and never run out of content. You can find things like yoga workouts, “TikTok” dance workouts, 30-day challenges and much more.

Do more outdoor activities

Now that summer is around the corner and the weather is getting warmer, it is the perfect time of the year to incorporate more outdoor activities. The possibilities are endless when it comes to what you can do outdoors. Some activities to consider are swimming, going on hikes and playing outdoor sports like volleyball and basketball.

Cheat meals

Having a cheat meal in moderation is an important part of a weight-loss journey. Having a cheat meal every once in a while is a great reward for the progress you have made. Losing weight does not have to be a miserable process and eating something you enjoy that isn’t exactly “healthy” can be so satisfying.

Cheat meals are also important with weight loss because the more you restrict yourself from foods you enjoy, the more likely you are to binge eat or give up on your diet altogether. Whether it’s pizza, ice cream or cheeseburger, make sure you reward yourself with a delicious meal.