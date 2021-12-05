Student athletes give stress management tips

Many aspects of life go into being an athlete in college. Balancing classes, practices and social life is no easy task. Somehow these athletes manage to do it year after year

“Having a good group of friends around you that can take your mind off things and push you to be your best self,” Nick Booth said, senior on Cabrini’s men’s soccer team when asked what is vital in reducing stress during the school year and sports season. “This sense of community is vital for the success of everyone.”

“They do so much for me not just on the field, but off of it as well and have become my best friends at this school,” said Booth.

Booth also had a lot to say about what helps him reduce the amount of academic stress.

“I’ve learned that I have to get my work done before my classes or games because I know I’m not going to want to do it after. I’ve also learned how to balance work, school, and athletics and I think that’s a really valuable skill to have in the real world,” said Booth

“Since this was my first real season, I did decide to reduce my course load a bit. I wasn’t exactly sure what to expect so I wanted to make sure I was to overloaded with work while also trying to adjust to my first college soccer season,” Nick LoBiondo, sophomore soccer player, said.

It is evident that there is a difficult balance of what to focus on during the school year when it is mixed with athletics. That is not to say that these athletes do not take that extra time before their games and before their practices to get those assignments complete.

“It’s always better to get your assignments out of the way when you’re not doing anything because you never know when a last minute film sessions or lift could pop up and then you lose time that you thought you had to do an assignment. Time management is just so crucial for athletes and regular students,” LoBiondo said.

It is very evident that their schedules are very random and ever-changing. Athletes have also come to learn to adjust to the amount of work that comes with the progression from year to year.

“The only thing I do differently is the time of my classes. In season I make sure all my classes are early classes so I don’t have to miss a practice,” Booth said.

“Obviously no matter what in college, you are busy for the most part,” LoBiondo said.

“I’ve never had a real off season yet but I’d say that this year is definitely more stressful that last year,” LoBiondo added.

As an athlete, not only are you expected to perform at your best physically, but you are required to maintain a certain grade point average in order to compete.

Booth said he would tell incoming athletics to try not to get stressed when juggling academics and being part of a sports team.”The transition from high school to college is hard and as an athlete you have so little time for things, but if you trust in your self and the people around you everything will work out in an amazing way.”