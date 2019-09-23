Humble Hays: Blame not Mr. Wentz

When everything seems to be trending in the right direction; when it feels like fixing one issue could solve every problem; when the whole world looks like it’s going to fall apart… you realize that predicting sports is really hard. That said, let’s get to last week.

Eagles

Let me make this perfectly clear: Carson Wentz is not the problem. Much to the contrary, he’s been about as close to the opposite as he can be for how the season is going so far. The problem is the rest of the team.

Miles Sanders and Nelson Agholor both lost fumbles. The kickoff team allowed a 100 yard touchdown return, the only one in the NFL so far this year. The offensive line allowed three sacks and the receiving corps had six drops, including yet another on a potential game-winning touchdown.

They’ve got to get healthy, but that’s easier said than done with a Thursday Night Football appearance in Green Bay this week. With road trips to Dallas and Minnesota looming, they need to get better hands on the field.

Next: Thurs. @ Packers, 8:20 p.m. FOX

Penn State

Those poor performances against Buffalo (see Temple) and Pitt (knocked off #15 UCF at home) sure look better now, don’t they?

A potential trap-game on Friday night in College Park will be telling as to how the conference schedule will play out.

Up next: Sat. @ Maryland, 8:00 p.m. FS1

Phillies

Well, the Phillies are finally dead. They have six games left and are seven games back of the second NL Wildcard spot, mathematically eliminating them from the playoffs for the eighth straight year. For the first time, however, they will have $330 million (Bryce Harper) watching with the rest of the team.

All jokes aside, the way this team has fought down the stretch should provide plenty of reasons to stay optimistic about 2020. GM Matt Klentak has made it clear he supports Gabe Kapler and thinks he’s done his job well, however the manager’s fate is up to owner John Middleton.

The potential availability of Cubs’ current manager Joe Maddon will likely decide the outcome.

Up next: Mon.-Thurs. @ Nationals; Fri.-Sun. vs. Marlins

Temple

So… that didn’t last long. A week after knocking off then-ranked Maryland at home the Owls went to Buffalo and pulled a letdown, falling 38-22.

QB Anthony Russo threw the ball 51 times for only 258 yards, completing three to the defense and putting the ball on the turf once to account for more turnovers than touchdowns on the day.

The defense got gashed on the ground to the tune of 217 yards and four touchdowns.

To end on a positive note, SMU (Southern Methodist), Memphis and Tulane could all be ranked at the time the Owls meet up with each of them.

Up next: Sat. vs. Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Flyers/Sixers

The Flyers start the regular season next week, the Sixers begin preseason play the next.

The Flyers have their goalie situation solidified with Carter Hart, brought in second-line forward Kevin Hayes on a seven-year deal and shored up their defense with a pair of new additions there. This team should be better than last year’s but they’re still a young group.

Go ahead and hope I’m wrong, but a playoff berth might be a stretch for 2019-20.

As for the Sixers, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: If Ben Simmons really has a jump shot now, this team will win the Eastern Conference (barring injuries of course). They’re too deep not to.

Three Highlights

Pittsburgh Panthers

Pitt did what many people thought they were definitely not going to do and knocked off #15 UCF (Central Florida) on Saturday at Heinz Field. Junior QB Kenny Pickett put the team on his back, throwing for 224 yards and a touchdown, rushing for another 61 and leading the Panthers down the field on their final possession of the game.

He then capped off the drive with the game-winning touchdown catch (yes catch, you read that correctly) on what coach Pat Narduzzi immediately dubbed the “Pitt Special” (it was pretty clearly a discount-brand Philly Special, but whatever man).

He was not the starting QB for the Trojans coming into the 2019 season. He was not even the backup.

The junior came into Friday night’s matchup with #10 Utah with 18 pass attempts in his entire college career, but when original backup Kedon Slovis left with a concussion after two plays (they lost their original starter, JT Daniels, for the season in Week 1) it was his turn at the helm.

351 passing yards and three touchdowns later, USC rallied behind their new signal caller and knocked off Utah at home. Ironically, that probably ended the Pac-12’s best chance at getting a team into the College Football Playoff, but a win is a win right?

Philadelphia Wings

The legend of Cabrini alumnus Jordan Krug continued to grow last Tuesday when the Philadelphia Wings drafted him in the 5th round of the National Lacrosse League’s annual entry draft at Xfinity Live!, making him the latest Cavalier to join the professional ranks.