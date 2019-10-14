Humble Hays: Momentum is a tricky thing

It was an interesting week. The MLB Postseason has reached the NL/AL Championship Series, college football season is nearing its halfway point and in the NFL the contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the pack.

Eagles

So that game hurt. The secondary desperately needs help and the offense needs to get more consistent, but guess what: the Birds are still tied for first in the division. Sure, it helped that the Cowboys have lost three straight and the Giants and Redskins barely have a pulse, but first place is first place.

Even if the kicker managed to throw an interception (fake field goal gone wrong).

That secondary may not be that much of a problem much longer, either, as cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby are expected to practice this week which means they could very well play in Dallas on Sunday. Either way, there’s plenty of football left this year and plenty of time to right the ship.

There’s also nothing like a big game against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football to fire up a team.

Up next: 10/20 @ Cowboys, 8:20 p.m./ NBC

Penn State

Penn State needed to make a statement on Saturday, and my oh my did they. The Nittany Lions went into Iowa City and shut down the yellow-clad Hawkeyes, forcing two turnovers and staving off a late comeback attempt to walk away with a 17-12 win.

Now, Sean Clifford was not impressive at all, completing half of his passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. However, he held onto the football. The turnover bug has been the biggest problem for Penn State’s offense this year and they showed they can control it this past week.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier the next few weeks. Home against Michigan this week with College Gameday in town, then road tests against Michigan State and a suddenly ranked Minnesota team. A very tough stretch by any measure, but this team is quickly proving that they can beat anybody.

Up next: 10/19 vs. #16 Michigan, 7:30 p.m./ABC (College Gameday from State College at 9:00 a.m. on ESPN)

Temple

There’s one big test down, two to go.

Temple came out swinging and connected on Saturday, knocking off #23 Memphis at home 30-28. Their second home win against a ranked team this season, the Owls took advantage of four turnovers, turning all of them into points at the other end.

QB Anthony Russo threw for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the charge while Jager Gardner rushed for 77 yards and a score of his own.

So they beat Memphis, one of the more consistent programs in the country, and now they turn their focus to overcoming their road struggles against #19 Southern Methodist on Saturday, with an angry UCF team looming.

Up next: 10/19 @ #19 SMU, 3:30 p.m./ESPN2

Flyers

The Flyers followed up their close win in the season opener with a complete domination of New Jersey last Wednesday. Carter Hart stopped 25 shots for his first shutout and four different Flyers scored, including the first for Kevin Hayes since he came to Philly, in the 4-0 win.

They then traveled across the continent to Vancouver, taking on the Canucks on Saturday night. Oskar Lindbolm and Carsen Twarynski had a goal apiece and Hart was good again with 24 saves, but the Canucks pulled out the 3-2 win on Tanner Pearson’s goal in the third round of the shootout.

The Flyers now play back to back games in Alberta before returning to the states for a home tilt with Dallas on Saturday.

Up next: 10/15 @ Calgary, 9:00 p.m./NBC Sports Philly

10/16 @ Edmonton, 9:30 p.m./NBC Sports Philly

10/ 19 vs. Dallas, 7:00 p.m./NBC Sports Philly

76ers

Oh my god Ben Simmons made a three. Does he… does he like actually do that now? Oh my god.

Up next: Still the preseason. Talk to me next week.

Phillies

There’s only one reason a .500 team gets talked about in the middle of the playoffs: firings. Yes, the Phillies fired Gabe Kapler, allegedly on the word of CEO John Middleton despite basically the entire front office telling him they shouldn’t. If you ask me, they had a point, but now they are looking for a more veteran presence to take the helm.

My prediction for the opening: Buck Showalter. He’s had success in the past in Arizona and Baltimore (the “where’s Zack Britton?” game notwithstanding) and really just seems right up Middleton’s alley.

In more positive news, the Phils also announced they are extending their protective netting further down the foul lines. NBC News quoted them as saying it will extend all the way to the foul poles, but the team didn’t commit to that in their official announcement. Either way this is the right move to keep fans safe.

13 MLB teams have already installed such extended netting or announced plans to do so after a toddler sustained a head injury from a foul ball in Houston back in May.

3 Highlights

After winning the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, the Kings haven’t made it out of the first round of the playoffs since. They believe they may have found the culprit.

The team announced this weekend they will be covering up the banner for Taylor Swift’s sellout streak at the Staples Center that was raised in 2015. While that may seem like a complete coincidence, the timeline matches up so they might as well try it.

Rather hilariously they won their home opener, banner covered, against Swift’s hometown Nashville Predators. Let her know boys… let her know.

The last time these guys were mentioned here, it was for their use of the “Annexation of Puerto Rico” play in their thrilling win over Houston. Now, however, it is because this team is 5-1 and getting no love at all.

Their only loss on the season was at then #10 Auburn and since, they are 4-0. Sure, they haven’t beaten anyone of note, but they’re playing well and if Appalachian State (who admittedly did beat North Carolina on the road which is apparently pretty hard to do, just ask #3 Clemson) is ranked then there’s no excuse for leaving the Green Wave hung out to dry.

In the eight years Bryce Harper was in Washington, they made the playoffs four times and never once advanced past the NLDS.

In their first year since Mr. Harper ditched the Nats to go hang out with the Phanatic, the Nationals eeked through the Wildcard game, shocked the Dodgers in the NLDS and are now leading the Cardinals 2-0 in the NLCS as of Monday afternoon, with their pitching staff set up, the series shifting to DC and a World Series berth in their sights.

At least you got your money, though, right Bryce?