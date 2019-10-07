Humble Hays: That was just the warmup

In football, carrying a good record into October is usually a good sign. Carrying a good record through October, however, is a completely different challenge in itself. The schedule gets tougher, the lights get brighter and seasons can be made or broken by a single play.

Eagles

The Eagles are heating up. After a big 34-27 win over the Packers two weeks ago, they followed it up with a complete domination of the Jets on Sunday. Nathan Gerry took an interception back 51 yards for a score, Orlando Scandrick took a fumble to the house and the front seven sacked Jets QB’s 10 times on the day.

There were negatives, however. Carson Wentz was very pedestrian, completing 17 of 29 passes for 189 yards and was sacked eight times himself. The run game only mustered 84 yards on the day just a week after running wild in Green Bay.

The schedule gets tough for the next two weeks, with trips to Minnesota and Dallas, respectively. If they get through those games 2-0, this team is real.

Up next: 10/13 @ Minnesota, 1:00 p.m./FOX

Penn St.

I previously said not to be disappointed with a Pinstripe Bowl appearance from the Nittany Lions. Now, I’m starting to think I may have jumped the gun on that take.

The defense shut down a Purdue offense capable of scoring a lot of points is not a lot of time. Sean Clifford had three touchdowns through the air and another on the ground and the run game blew up for nearly 200 yards on the day.

The burning issue is ball security, Penn State turned the ball over three times against a very sub-par defense. Their next two games are against Iowa and Michigan, who boast the #3 and #16 scoring defenses in the country, respectively. Penn State is #2 in that regard, but the offense has to hold on to the ball and score points for that to matter.

They follow that with a tough game at Michigan State. Go 3-0 in those games and all that will be standing in the way of a Big Ten title game appearance will be a road tilt against Ohio State. Good luck with that.

Up next: 10/12 @ Iowa, 7:30 p.m./ABC

Temple

These next few weeks will probably decide whether or not Temple is worthy of the Group of 5 bid to a New Year’s Six bowl game this winter.

They opened conference play last Thursday with a 27-17 win over East Carolina that wasn’t as close as the score suggests. QB Anthony Russo threw for 208 yards and a touchdown, Re’Mahn Davis ran for 157 yards and a touchdown and the defense held the Pirates under 300 yards of offense until the last three minutes with the game already in hand.

The Owls now run the gauntlet in the American Athletic Conference, with #23 Memphis visiting this week, then they go south to Dallas to play #21 Southern Methodist before returning home to take on a stumbling, but still dangerous Central Florida team.

Run the table and the conference is theirs to lose. Anything less and an appearance in the Military Bowl, Birmingham Bowl or Frisco Bowl, among others, looks increasingly likely.

Up next: 10/12 vs. Memphis, 12:00 p.m./ESPN2

Flyers

The Flyers played their first regular-season game on Friday, beating Chicago 4-3. Travis Konecny scored twice, Oskar Lindbolm and Michael Raffl added goals of their own and Carter Hart stopped 28 shots in the win.

It was a promising showing in new head coach Alain Vigneault’s first game at the helm, but there are 81 more this season, so only time will tell if this team is ready to contend for a Stanley Cup yet.

Up next: 10/9 vs. New Jersey, 7:30 p.m./NBC Sports Network

10/12 @ Vancouver, 10:00 p.m./NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers

The preseason tips off on Tuesday against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, with games against the Hornets and Magic coming this weekend. There will be a lot of eyes on Ben Simmons, who showed up in a video this past week draining three-pointers before their preseason intrasquad game.

Assuming health, this team looks fun.

Up next: a bunch of exhibition games. They open the regular season with Boston on 10/23.

3 Highlights: MLB Playoffs Edition

Swanson has struggled in his two-and-a-half years in the big leagues, with a pedestrian .245 batting average for his career and injuries taking parts of both of his full seasons in MLB. So, when the 25-year-old shortstop stepped up with the Braves down to their last out in game three of the NLDS at St. Louis on Sunday night, most fans thought the game was in hand.

Then he hit a ringing double off the left-field wall to tie the game, left fielder Adam Duvall singled to score him and Rafael Ortega, and the Braves stole a 3-1 win to take a 2-1 series lead over the Cardinals.

With Houston looking to take a 2-0 series lead over the Rays Saturday night before the series shifted to Tampa Bay, Cole took the mound and put on a show. The 29-year-old right-hander was absolutely dominant, striking out 15 batters in 7.2 innings pitched, and hitting 100 miles an hour on his fastball as late as the seventh inning.

The 15 strikeouts were an Astros franchise record for a postseason game and the most in any playoff game since Roger Clemens fanned 15 in the 2000 ALCS.

Didi Gregorius , SS, New York Yankees

There’s something about the Yankees playing the Twins in the playoffs that will make Twins fans cringe for all of eternity, and especially since Didi Gregorius joined the team.

He hit a three-run homer in the 2017 Wild Card game against Minnesota, an 8-4 Yankees win, and on Saturday night he hit a grand slam to spark an 8-2 rout that put the Yankees on the brink of a sweep and their second ALCS appearance in three years.

Bonus

Cincinnati knocked off UCF 27-24 on Friday night, officially ending the Knights reign of terror over the Group of 5 and silencing their claims over a right to a spot in the College Football Playoff, at least for the foreseeable future.