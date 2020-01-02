Hunger affects academic performance in school

According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion’s Division of Population Health, skipping breakfast is associated with decreased cognitive performance in school. Mental processes like alertness, attention, memory, processing of complex visual display and problem solving become difficult for students who are malnourished. Access to healthy food in school can help enhance the academic achievement of students.

A study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture School Breakfast Program shows that well-fed students perform better and receive increased academic grades and standardized test scores. Skipping breakfast has a negative effect on students. It is associated with lower grades and lower brain retention.

Healthy students are better learners. It’s important to be aware that schools can influence their students’ eating behaviors. Providing access to healthy food and physical activity play important roles in the academic achievement of all students.