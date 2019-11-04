In her own words: Survivor and advocate Tammy McDonnell to speak at Cabrini

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the ECG 200 course, Voice for the Voiceless, along with other community partners, will be hosting a keynote speaker to conduct a panel discussion on human trafficking in the local area.

The event will be held in Cabrini’s Grace Hall Atrium and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tammy McDonnell, a survivor and advocate, will tell her story and create discussion in order to further educate students on human trafficking.

Cindy Ross, ECG 200 professor, resonated with McDonnell after hearing her tell her story over a year ago.

“I first heard Tammy a year ago at a local church, it was her very first time speaking about being trafficked. In planning this event I thought it would be great to have her come out to be our keynote speaker,” Ross said.

Since Tammy’s first appearance, she has become an activist, advocate and survivor leader based in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She also works as an Outreach Worker for Convenant House in Philadelphia, where she works to prevent homelessness of youths.

The panel includes Lindsey Mossor, Anti-Human Trafficking Staff Attorney at Nationalities Service Center. Lindsey assists immigrant survivors of sex and labor trafficking.

Habibah Sulayman Smith, co-chair of Delaware County Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition and Youth Services Program Specialist. Smith is also a life coach, inspirational speaker and author. Smith has used her voice to overcome many adversities and is dedicated to helping other women find their voice.

Maggie Sweeney, works for the organization Mission Kids as the Program Manager and Forensic Interviewer in Montgomery County. Sweeney has participated in many panel discussions involving child abuse. Lastly, Connie Marinello, Detective Investigations Division Upper Merion Township Police Department.

“We are also excited to have a panel of Anti-Human trafficking advocates to answer questions and how we as a community can come together to help bring awareness to this crime,” Ross said.

RSVP for the event here.