In memory of DeShawn Price, 2000-2019

“Expect the unexpected” was always your saying and I guess you were right. When it comes to life, we do have to expect the unexpected, because none of us expected this to happen.

DeShawn L. Price, also known as Dj or Shawn, was born on Aug. 4, 2000 in Newark, Delaware. He passed away on Oct. 23, 2019 due to a car accident. He graduated from Polytech High School in 2018. From there he continued his academic career at Cabrini University for his freshman year before transferring to Wesley College to play baseball and study psychology.

From a young age, all DeShawn wanted to do was play baseball. He was on a baseball team since middle school and from there grew a passion for the game.

He was an amazing son, friend, teammate and boyfriend. Shawn would always have a positive outlook on life and a smile on his face and when things would get hard he would hit the gym to decompress.

Not only was Shawn a positive, kind-hearted, caring young man, but he also had a signature smile that lit up the room. That type of smile that made you feel like everything was going to be okay. That type of smile that was contagious. The smile that left a mark on the world.

To go along with his signature smile, Shawn had funny little catch phrases such as “What’s the dealio?” “Lay it on me” “Come on what I miss?” and had a nickname for everyone. Not a day went by that Shawn was not smiling or making someone laugh.

Right now, DeShawn’s family, close friends and teammates have heavy hearts and a lot of questions as to why such a young soul was taken from us at such an early time. But if you knew Shawn he taught us all one thing, which was to live the best life you could because you only get one.

Life does not come with instructions. It tests us. Sometimes everything is okay and we are happy and sometimes our world falls apart and we are sad. Yes, life can be tough and sometimes we all have to go through things we do not want to, but having each other is all you need to know everything will be okay.

If Shawn were still here with us today he would not want anyone to mourn for long. He would say to get up, go out there and do something great.

DeShawn’s family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time. Just remember that Shawn is always with you wherever you go and his spirit will live on through the memories, laughs, and smiles that were shared among each and every one of you. He is now an angel lighting up the sky.

“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart I’ll stay there forever.”-Winnie the Pooh

DeShawn L. Price, forever in our hearts.

Kathryn Davis ’21