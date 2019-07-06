Campus to introduce updated meal locations for fall

CRU5H the year with new meal options on campus

Cabrini University and Sodexo announced on Thursday, July 18, two new exciting renovations happening on campus, CRU5H and “On the Spot” vending.

CRU5H is a new dining option from Sodexo, used at other universities as well, that will be located on the first floor of the Widener Center. It will replace Jazzman’s, which began in fall 2003. Plans for renovation have been in the works for over a year now. After considering many student opinions of the dining options in the Widener Center through multiple surveys, Cabrini acted fast to finally start renovations.

“For well over a year now we’ve noticed frequent complaints about the lines and food options in Widener. The implementation of the Bean last year was an attempt to try to address it by adding options such as Starbucks coffee to try and make it a little better. But the real reality is that it was just due for a refresh and a new approach,” Eric Olson, the vice president of finance, said.

The major goal of the renovation is to create a better flow for students, a new and improved menu that has more variety and a better atmosphere.

That is exactly what Cabrini plans to do.

To fix the flow of students and avoid long lines, CRU5H allows students to order their food through a digital kiosk that accepts student’s meal plans, Flex Dollars, credit cards and cash.

The Bean will still be located in the Widener Center and will still provide Starbucks coffee as well as pastries and prepackaged salads. However, there will no longer be a salad bar or soups offered. A full salad bar and soup options will only be provided in Cav’s Corner.

Another new feature is that the meal exchange will increase from $5.25 to $6.00 at CRU5H and The Bean.

The five in CRU5H stands for five different options provided. CRU5H will include: Fun on a Bun (burgers), B.A.D. Egg (breakfast all day), Appz (appetizers), Mexcellente (Mexican-style cuisine), and Zerts (desserts).

Along with a menu change, the Widener Center is also getting a new modern, updated look. The Widener Center will have a new floor plan with updated furniture, paint and decor.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to make these improvement this summer. Over time, food desires tend to change and decors get dated looking. We’re very optimistic this update will provide a more modern feel and food options that are more compliant with the times.” Olson said.

Cavs Late Night will also be moving to CRU5H now. CRU5H will offer more food options and also serve students a better environment to hang out.

“I think it does a couple of things. It really broadens the menu significantly…but more importantly it moves late night to Widener and we can make it more lively and exciting and maybe a place where we can maybe build more community instead of just takeout,” Dr. Stephen Rupprecht, dean of students, said.

“On the Spot” vending, It’s as easy as swiping your card

“On the Spot” vending will be introduced to campus as well. “On the Spot” vending is accessible 24 hours a day and will be placed in two locations, Founder’s Hall lounge in room 102 next to Cav’s Corner and in South Residence Hall.

“What we’re looking to do is put more than just snacks by also providing fresh food in a vending machine. We’re hopeful this will better meet the needs of students particularly at times when the retail and cafeteria venues are closed. Presently when these venues are closed, the vending machines only offer things like soda, chips and candy. Unfortunately, the retail areas and dining hall can’t be open 24/7, but with this new vending concept we can make better and healthier foods available at any time,” Olson said.

Along with the “On the Spot” vending, the lounge will provide students with a Starbucks Serenade so students can have 24/7 access and multiple options.

The vending machines currently on campus barely get any use out of them. One main reason is that you cannot use flex or Cavs Cash, with these new vending machines, you can.

“If these new On the Spot vending areas prove to be very popular and what students and the community wants, our hope is to add more of them over time where it makes sense to replace some of the old vending that is not meeting the needs of the campus.” Olson said.