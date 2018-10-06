Is celebrity beef real beef?

The Nicki Minaj and Cardi B fight that happened during New York fashion week has left many people wondering where the drama came from between the two rappers. Once the video of their fight went viral, the two females fanssupporters began to take action.

Although no one knows the real answers to whats going on between the two, many have left it up to the media. Both rappers spoke out about the incident but didn’t have much to say about it. Nicki Minaj did take the time to reach out to her fans and let them know what she thought again saying she was “mortified by what happened … It should never happened.”

“Cardi just wanted to make a scene, as always,” sociology major, De’aja Gordon said. “Nicki never wanted issues, especially there.”

Meek Mill recently made a huge change in his life by making peace with rapper Drake. Allowing the rappers to finally put there differences aside, Meek and Drake took it to the stage to handle their issues and rekindled the brotherly love.

Meek and Drake have had ongoing drama since 2015, when Meek revealed that Drake had ghost writers. Fans from all over watched this feud go back and forth from worse, to virtually nonexistent. Fast forward to the year of 2018, the two decided to put everything in the past and share this moment with the world.

“This it probably the biggest moment in our generations history like this is sick” Pete Scahderi, Ursinus College media major, said.

All social outlets where lit up with emotions and outrage, due this being something no one expected. The world put everything on pause when the two posted about the rekindle of brotherhood.

“This is something I would never have thought of ever,” Cabrini student Aniaya Newton said. “The music and rap industry is not ready for this!”

However, things took a turn for the worse for Noah Cyrus who recently split with her boyfriend of four months, lil xan. The two have been in the media for some time, and were seen as a happy young couple. The couple took to social media like they usually did to explain there sides of the break up which left fans confused. Some believe that this was made as a stunt for the new release of Noah Cyrus’s new song, “Mad At You”.

“I don’t know much about the two but they just seem to young for even being in that kind of relationship,” Kayla Lee, Cabrini alumna, said.

No one knows whether the two will be getting back together anytime soon. Not much was said about the couple since the social media feud on Instagram. Lil xan recently had a interview where he said that what was going on between the two was somewhat planned by the label they were both signed to. Although the two have just ended things, time will tell to see what happens.

“I could see that as a stunt it was so random and looked so fake,” Cabrini student Tajah Jones said.