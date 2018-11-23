Is digital therapy as effective as traditional counseling?

As our generation paves its way into the digital age, more and more of our everyday routines involve our smart phones in some capacity. From alarm clocks, to calendars, to cameras, there isn’t a limit anymore to what apps are capable of.

One of the fastest growing industries this year has been Digital Therapy, also commonly referred to as “e-therapy” or “internet therapy.” More people are opting to message with professionals through their phones rather than meet with them in person. E-Therapy can take on many varying forms depending on the company. Users may utilize a Skype call-style interaction while other options may include on online chatroom setup.

Samar Daleh, a sophomore political science major, uses “Headspace,” a meditation app.

“Meditation is a big part of counseling because it allows you to take a step back and breathe which is really helpful because I feel like I’m on go all the time,” Daleh said. “Whether it works for you depends on the type of person you are. If you’re a more technology-driven person, this stuff might work for you but someone like me whose more detached from my phone now, it doesn’t really work on its own.”

Many nowadays are skeptical of the effectiveness of meeting with a professional online. There is also the risk that connotation may be misconstrued and the professional may unintentionally misread or misinterpret what a patient is trying to express. The inability to see a patient’s face, tone and movements may stifle their ability to accurately diagnose.

In contrast, not restricting patients to an office comes with as many pros as it does cons. A digital interface may be not only more accessible but also more affordable to a broader audience as traditional counseling can be expensive. If a patient has social anxieties, approaching a professional face-to-face may be too intimidating. Even if it is not necessarily more effective, it may make for a good gateway to get patients more comfortable with seeking help proactively.

Cabrini Counseling & Psychological services are located in Grace Hall room 174. They are open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m by appointment. Walk-in emergencies are accepted from noon-1 p.m. They can be reached over the phone at (610)902-8561 or by email.