Is Fleetwood Mac still popular today?

Whether you know it or not, you’ve undoubtedly heard music by Fleetwood Mac. The folky, poppy, psychedelic soft rock band produces incredible music that has stayed relevant and beloved nearly 40 years after its initial release and popularity- so relevant that they are currently on a world reunion tour.

Fleetwood Mac performed on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Wells Fargo Center and enchanted the audience as they always do. They gave a very powerful performance and exuded so much talent.

Fleetwood Mac has been together since the 1970s. Since millennials may not be familiar with the band, here’s a quick reference list of only a few of many of their appearances on movies and television shows:

“American Horror Story” features an array of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks songs as well as special appearances by Nicks herself in the “Coven” season and “Apocalypse” season

“Albatross” appears in “Mindhunter” on Netflix

“Don’t Stop (Thinkin’ About Tomorrow)” is frequently used on The Jimmy Fallon Show

“Landslide” and many other Fleetwood Mac references are made in “Atypical” on Netflix

“Holiday Road” (although written and performed by a former member of the band, Lindsey Buckingham) is featured in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, a beloved holiday classic

“Dreams” appears on shows “Love Island,” “Big Little Lies,” “Quantico,” and “Parenthood”

“Oh Daddy” appears in “The End of the F****** World” on Netflix

The music isn’t the only thing that makes the band fantastic. The band members themselves are something that makes Fleetwood Mac more enjoyable to listen to.

Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie are the two angelic lead female vocalists. McVie is also the pianist, but the band is really known for Stevie Nicks and her mesmerizing presence.

The drummer, Mick Fleetwood, brings all the life and craziness to the stage. He is seen posing on some of their famous album covers aside Stevie Nicks.

These three were the only original band members at the show, but all the same, gave an outstanding performance and still exemplified the energy of Fleetwood Mac.

When asked if they know who Fleetwood Mac or Stevie Nicks is, many students on campus were left with confused faces.

Some students recognized the names because their parents may have listened to them or from “American Horror Story” because it is a recent television show.

Schyler Wattles, a senior communication major, expressed her love of classic music in an interview. She spoke of how her mother is a big fan of the band, and how she clearly remembers dancing around in the summer rain storms with her as a kid singing “Dreams.”

“I grew up listening to Fleetwood Mac, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd- they are ingrained in me and have played key roles in my love of music.”

Wattles noted that she always has fun finding new music, but that the classics can never go out of style.

It is up to the millennial generation and behind to keep this so-called “older music” alive. The messages in so many famous songs throughout history, not only by Fleetwood Mac, have helped shape what music is today. Countless current artists have been inspired by not only Fleetwood Mac, but the welsh witch, Stevie Nicks.