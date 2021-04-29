It is time to look for a new host for ‘The Bachelor’

“Well, Rachel, is it a good look in 2018? Or is it not a good look in 2021?” Chris Harrison, the host of “The Bachelor,” said this in response to a contestant taking part in a plantation-themed party in 2018.

Am I surprised? No.

“The Bachelor is finally being hosted by a Black man after 25 seasons.”

Why is that? I wonder to myself. Why has it taken 18 years and 25 seasons for the franchise to finally present a black man as “The Bachelor.”

Deep down we know the reason.

The fact that Harrison tried to stand up for this inexcusable behavior is disgusting. When is it ever “okay” to be racist?

Rachael Kirkconnell is the contestant in question. It was discovered that she attended a plantation-themed party in 2018. She also liked photos that included the Confederate flags. She is facing backlash and accusations of racism.

When asked about it in an interview, Harrison did not condemn Kirkconnell, but rather defended her.



Matt James, the current and first ever black Bachelor, addressed this situation as well.

“This is a clear reflection of a much larger issue that “The Bachelor” franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years,” James said.

Kirkconnell apologized via Instagram and told her followers that she was ashamed of her lack of education and understanding of issues of race.

There are so many uncovered racists in the world and when they get caught, they give pathetic “apologies.” They say they have “changed” and “realize” that their actions were ignorant. But the only reason they come out with an “apology” is that they have been caught and they start to feel the consequences of their actions.



A plantation-themed party is exactly what it sounds like… how could she not have known that it was wrong? She and her friends planned, sat together, dressed up and took a picture for this party.

My question is, why are people so surprised? These people are racists and they do not care until they are caught.

How old was Rachael Kirkconnell in 2018? She was 22 years old. So, you’re telling me at such a grown age, she did not know the history of a plantation or the history of a Confederate flag? Come on now, this is ridiculous. She knew what she was doing, and I don’t think anyone should feel sorry about the fact that she is feeling the consequences of her actions.



I think she deserves to be kicked off the show, and that host Chris Harrison needs to be replaced. I think it’s clear that he doesn’t care about black people.

Why are we making excuses for these people? I am tired of it.

Everyone wants to know how black people feel when things like this happen…well, it’s exhausting. It is so exhausting and annoying.

Call it how it is people, she’s racist. I don’t feel that she is ignorant, but that she simply got caught.



We have to start holding everyone accountable for their actions.