Kate Lannon reaches 1000 points in basketball career

The Cavaliers are doing tremendous this season by getting buckets after buckets. The team is currently 17-6 playing teamwork ball, but there is one person who is steering the ship to take the Cavs to another AEC playoff appearance.

Recently this current player who has been leading on the Cavs is Kate Lannon. On Feb. 1, she had reached her 1,000 points milestone against Neumann University. Lannon, junior forward, has been reaching and going at this milestone for three years now. On that night, Lannon was magnificent on the court scoring 17 pts, 8 rebounds and 1 block.

The junior star felt amazed after her achievement. Overwhelmed with happiness, she and her teammates shared in those final few seconds when Lannon scored. As the ball went in the basket, the team ran on the court. The game stopped and everyone stopped what they were doing to give praises for her milestone.

Growing up in Aston, Pennsylvania and attending Sun Valley high school, coming into Cabrini the basketball star has played in all 30 games throughout her first two seasons. This is Lannon’s third season for the Cavs and she has reached her 1,000 point milestone.

“Lannon is a player that everyone would want on their team. She is a forward who has the range of a guard. To me, that is one of the best attributes you can have as a player because playing against other teams you will always have a mismatch,” Caitilin King, junior exercise major guard, said. King had praised her teammate.

Lannon’s teammates were watching her play and were counting down the number of points she needed to get. As she was playing, the team mentioned they could tell Lannon was feeling the pressure of getting her last bucket to make her mark before the time ran out. The last seconds counting down before the buzzer Lannon released the ball from her hands. There was nothing but joy and excitement. The team was happy for Lannon’s 1K night and said it was well-deserved.

“Kate is like an older sister to me who I love so much. She is one of the strongest people I have ever met. With the challenges, she faces on and off the court, she always pushes through and gives 110 percent. She is hardworking, loving, sweet and smart and strong.” King said.

The team is not looking towards one person to do it all for them, but Lannon is a huge factor for the Cavaliers. Lannon is one of the most needed leaders on the team.