Keeping to the rules of the quarantine

Ever since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been creating rules for the people of the United States of America to follow in order to help end the pandemic. While most people are obeying rules of the CDC, others we are not so eager to comply with the quarantine.

The CDC said that “Limiting face-to-face contact with others is the best way to reduce the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).” What this means is that the American government has asked citizens to remain in their homes and stay there until the quarantine is over to help follow some of the guidelines of social distancing. Now this does not mean one can not go out for supplies, grocery stores and other essential shops, which are still open but non-essential stores and businesses have now been temporarily shut down.

What the CDC is trying to accomplish is simply to not have huge groups of people coming together as human interaction is the way that the virus is spreading across the nation and the rest of the world. Most of America is listening to the CDC and following quarantine. However not everyone is too ecstatic about the quarantine and some are ignoring the rules completely

“I’m staying inside except for when I take my dogs out for walks,” Amanda Cipollo, sophomore at Cabrini, said. “The only place I go inside of where there’s other people is the grocery store and I keep my distance from them.” No one said that the citizens had to stay at their homes all the time. People can still go on walks and hikes with their immediate families and still get some fresh air.

“I’ve been obeying the quarantine rules and I’ve been doing a lot of working out, cleaning, reading, and video games all from home,” Jacob Hussey, a freshman at Cabrini, said. Even though face-to-face businesses and schools have been cancelled, many schools have now switched to online courses in order for students to get the education they need in the world. As for businesses many employees now work at home because of social distancing, but for the retail employees who work for the essential businesses, they still have to come into work and help those in need.

“I am obeying the rules of quarantine and staying home,” Taylor Agnew, a sophomore at Cabrini, said. “I’ve been spending most of my time doing homework, baking, working out and watching a lot of TikToks.”

Now because the quarantine requires a lot of people to stay at home for most of the time, social media is beginning to have a lot more content uploaded than it normally had as live streams of concerts and hangout sessions become more and more popular as the quarantine goes on.

Times have never been tougher than they are now and the future is still uncertain on when the coronavirus pandemic will end. However lots of people are doing their part in order to help put society back in order and help kill off this virus once and for all so that way everyone can see their friends and family face-to-face once again. But until then the nation must remember to wash their hands and practice social distancing.