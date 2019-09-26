The Immigration Center hosts a “Know Your Rights” workshop

Being stopped by the police can sometimes be a scary situation. You need to know what rights you have if you are ever stopped. Director of Center on Immigration Abel Rodríguez, had a workshop in Iadarola on Monday, Sept 23. Rodríguez wants everybody to know how important it is for everybody to know their rights.

In your home

When you are in your own home and the doorbell rings and the police or ICE are at your front door, you do not have to open the door for them. Make sure that you ask them to see proof of who they are and if they are trying to come in that they have a warrant. Leanne Timko sophomore and business major said that she would not have anybody come into her house without a warrant. She would ask the officers if she could see a warrant.

Try to see if you can abide by the warrant without opening the door. If they force you to open the door and show you they warrant make sure that it is the correct address and it is signed by the judge.

Driving in your car

While you are in your car driving and you see sirens behind you make sure when you pull over you pull over where they are a bunch of lights around y

ou. When your car is pulled over make sure that you turn your overhead lights are on, you crack the window enough for your license and registration to go through, and to put your hands on the steering wheel. If the police officer asks you to step out of the car you have to do so. You want to turn off your car and make sure to close the door behind you and lock it. Generally, the police do not have a right to search your car without a warrant. Unless they see any type of drug or weapon they can ask you to step out of the car and search the vehicle.

On your street

Encounters on the street are different than when you are in the car or in your house. If police officers are thinking you look suspicious, they will come up to you are start talking to you. You do not have to answer any of their questions because you do have the right to remain silent. A key thing to remember is to keep calm and do not run. If you start running then it will make the police think that you are doing something wrong and can arrest you.

Getting arrested

If you get arrested make sure that you do not say anything that you will regret.

“Never fight in the moment, fight on paper or in the court” Director Abel Rodríguez said.

Make sure that you do not resist because resisting will make the situation worse. Also, do not discuss your immigrations status with anybody else. You have the right to remain silent and make sure you do not say anything without a lawyer.

Detained by ICE

If/When you get detained by ICE make sure that you give them your alien

registration number. It’s important that you give them your right alien registration number so they do not think you are pretending to be somebody else. You have the right to call your consulate to tell them that you have gotten detained by ICE.