Lacrosse coach gets introduced in the Hall of Fame

Men’s lacrosse head coach Steve Colfer was inducted into The Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the US Lacrosse Hall of Fame on Sept. 18. Colfer was one of 11 people to be inducted into the class of 2021.

Colfer has been the coach of the men’s lacrosse team for the past 21 seasons. Colfer has massive success with having 299 wins over his 21 seasons as head coach.

Having 299 wins has Colfer close to joining the 300 wins club. Only 20 coaches in Division I, II and III men’s lacrosse to earn 300 wins.

During Colfer’s tenure, the Cabrini men’s lacrosse team has had a massive amount of success. Some of Colfer’s accomplishments are 20 consecutive Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) and Atlantic East Conference titles, 19 straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament and the school’s first national championship.

The national championship was in 2019 and a 16-12 victory over Amherst at Lincoln Financial Field.

Also, Colfer led an NCAA- record 127 consecutive victories in conference play. Cabrini plays in the Atlantic East Conference (AEC).

Cabrini has had many individual successes under Colfer. Six USILA First Team All-Americans under Colfer’s including Tommy DeLuca from last season.

“It’s an unbelievable honor and a humbling experience,” Colfer said when asked about getting inducted into the hall of fame. “I guess you never really start coaching or playing or really doing anything and sports thinking that that would be one day thinking to get into hall of fame.”

Colfer was thankful to everyone in the Cabrini community that help to reach this milestone.

“I am thankful to everyone in the Cabrini community, especially all of the players that helped build this program,” Colfer said.

Cabrini has been successful under Colfer.

“It’s easy to point to the national championship in 2019,” Colfer said. “Really it’s building all those relationships up with the players and coaches throughout the program.”

“The wins, losses and the awards are nice but it’s the people and the opportunity to have them in my life is the most special thing we get to do as coaches,” Colfer said.

With 21 years of being a head coach, Colfer has received and given a lot of advice. Colfer have given advice to many players, coaches and students here at Cabrini.

“Work hard and keep your eyes and ears,” Colfer said to the biggest advice he would give to young coaches. “Try to find a place to have an opportunity to be successful and be able to lay your roots down.”

One of the people Colfer has affected and impacted throughout his career is associate head coach, Ron Garling.

“It’s great learning from someone who has been highly successful,” Garling said. “He is able to recruit the right kids that fit Cabrini’s program.”

Garling has been with Cabrini since 2015 and has been the associate head coach since 2019. Garling returned to Cabrini after five years as an assistant coach at High Point University.

“His best quality is being a really good people person,” Garling said. “Able to identify recruits, being able to connect with players and creating relationships with coaches in the area.”

Since Colfer has been head coach for 21 years, he has a lot of relationships with the local lacrosse coaches. Garling has been with Colfer for many years and has received a lot of advice from him.

“One piece of advice does not stand out from the other,” Garling said. “ Goes through his rolodex of advice he has learned through the years.”

Colfer is looking to continue the success this season.