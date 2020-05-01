LGBTQ Communities at Cabrini?

“The LGBTQ community is very important in today’s society. It brings diversity, alliance, and unity in many communities in our lives,” said Jose Rodriguez, Cabrini’s chief diversity officer. “It’s my belief that we all have the need to be special. With this need can bring the best in us, yet the worst in us as well. Me being an ally of the LGBTQ Community I want people to know that here at Cabrini that the LGBTQ people are welcome here. No matter if gay, lesbian, bi, or transgender you are a part of us. Cabrini’s motto is live with purpose, with you accepting yourself you are living your purpose.”

Let’s take a deeper dive to see how well Cabrini supports the LGBTQ community by comparing it to how other universities support their LGBTQ communities. . What are the features of Cabrini’s support, and what is Cabrini doing about discrimination and bigotry towards the LGBTQ community.

An article in America Magazine, a national Catholic journal, identifies some of the features that the author thought were effective to welcome LGBTQ members within other Catholic universities. The America Magazine told an amazing story of an Islamlic student who attended a Catholic college. She came out as lesbian and felt welcome and supported because of great resources in psychological counseling. Rev. James Martin who is author of this article, also gave some key points that I thought that cabrini should improve on or don’t have.

Martin’s first recommendation emphasized, never forgetting the amount of agony that the LGBTQ comunnity faces. Martin also suggested that the LGBTQ youth has a three time higher suicide rate than to their straight counterparts. Another suggestion they emphasized was that rejection is a key factor where LGBTQ people may become completely homeless, financially unstable, and disowned by some family members. Martin’s article in the American Magazine says, by standing with them it will help solve this conflict. Using money and fear is no excuse to not stand with the marginalized. They illustrated that by not standing with them will have a much higher cost because of suicide, depression, lost of community, and loss of faith.

With further research conducted, I took a look at the Conversation to see what local governments can do to enhance its protection for the LGBTQ Community. According to author Emily Grey who wrote an article for Conversation titled Why Legislation Should Ban Schools From Discriminating Against LGBTIQ+ Students and Teachers. Emily highlights that the government should make amendments that make it clear that no private or religious organization has the right to expel students due to their sexuality. They also highlight that diversity strengthens education. Emily also states research around race and education, concluding that race and education shows that schools with minority groups excel when students see themselves reflected within the school. Also claiming that hiding your identity in any environment is detrimental to someone’s mental health.

Tying this all back to Cabrini I conducted a public interview podcast to see what students thought of the LGBTQ community on campus. I believe that Cabrini is doing a poor job on having more exposure about the LGBTQ community on campus. We do have a spectrum club and color run that embrace the community. I feel that students who struggle with sexaul orientation don’t really have the proper amount of support. In the interview we had the president of the spectrum club stated that they aren’t really doing the greatest job to bring more awareness, but are striving to be that way.

Lastly, I feel like it is my duty as a loquitur, and cavalier radio member to bring more exposure to the community. I advocate for love and embracing who you are as a person. It’s my belief that people all have their destiny intact. It’s the person’s choice to pursue it or not. I want my legacy here at cabrini to be a full ally of the LGBTQ community because we all human beings and all need to uplift and each other.

