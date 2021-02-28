Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th president; during the most divided times in politics

Starting off the new year in a new direction. Joe Biden, the 46th president, of the United States was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021.

This nation was looking for a new direction to turn to with a new global pandemic strangling the world. The nation wanted someone who was going to do their best to guide others with science and data to end this pandemic virus and its economic restraints.

President Biden’s inauguration took place in Washington D.C. at Capitol Hill on Jan. 20. This was the first day the citizens of the U.S. got to hear how the new President plans to heal the United States of America and bring us to prosperity once again.

During President Biden’s inauguration, the second most important point other than him being sworn as the 46th President in such a shattered time was his inaugural address to the American People.

Dr. Courtney Smith, professor of history & political science, and assistant dean of the core curriculum tuned into the presidential inauguration and had this to say, “During President Biden’s speech, it was easy at times to imagine a large crowd in front of him. I thought that the speech hit the right notes; the most memorable part for me was the part when he addressed the uncivil war brewing in our society.”

Some students were also in different states watching the inauguration just like Morgan Fazzini, junior exercise science major and minor in psychology.

Fazzini planned to watch bits and pieces of the day but was able to watch it in the state of Florida. The inauguration was able to shed a light on something we didn’t see on the news on the East Coast.

“The news station we had on was showing a lot of former President Trump’s landing and his crowds that were waiting for him wishing and saying that they, ‘wish he was still in the White House’ and that he ‘shouldn’t have left.’ It was really a whole different feel than I was used to,” said Fazzini.

Both Fazzini and professor Smith made comments on Biden’s call for unity and said that his comments for both isles of the nation to come together was something that is extremely important to them.

Hannah Burke, junior exercise science major and health promotion minor, said, “Biden’s call for unity is exactly what the nation needs right now especially after what happened on Jan. 6th in Washington D.C.”

“After this crazy year that we have had, I think it is important that we all come together as one and not have so many differences with each other. I would like to see this affect the US by helping each other and bringing each other together more to make this country better,” Burke said.

Some other students were not able to see the inauguration but saw what the capital looked like on the days coming up to the inauguration with the strong military presence and gates up surrounding a vast part of Washington D.C.

John Mager, junior educational studies major with a biology minor, was one of the students who was not able to tune into Jan. 20 activities but was able to see what the capital looked like before the start of the activities and had this to say, “With this global pandemic, I was glad to hear that everyone had been wearing masks to best prevent the spread of the virus. The events that took place during the protest at the capital, which had resulted in Donald Trump supporters storming the Capitol. I was worried that the president’s safety could have been at risk.”