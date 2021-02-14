Major Inconvenience: Cabrini pushing back return to campus

Cabrini pushed back the return date for students. Originally we were supposed to come back on January 25 but the school decided to push it back until February 15 but keep students online for three weeks.

In later emails, we found out that students would have to get mandatory COVID-19 testing to be allowed back on campus and the reason that returning to campus was pushed back. Cabrini is providing testing on-campus one week before the 15th, with sign-ups being under my housing section of the portal. But you could also do testing elsewhere but you needed to provide documents saying you are negative. Cabrini decided to allow let students living on campus return to residence halls on February 13 and 14.

“Va. National Guard personnel collect samples for COVID-19 testing” by Virginia Guard Public Affairs is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

I am glad that I’m able to return to campus this spring semester because being online when the pandemic first hit and after thanksgiving break in the fall was super hard for me. I know I am not the only student who feels this way.

Something that upset me about the announcement that we will be starting the first three weeks of the semester online, was how late they decided to announce it.

President Donald Taylor sent out the email on January 6th, 2 weeks before the semester was supposed to start. Cabrini students and faculty were on break for almost a month at that point. I feel as though the administration should have already sent out some type of heads up to both students and faculty at Cabrini even before we left campus in the fall semester.

Announcing it while on break, 2 weeks before the semester started, was very inconvenient for both students and faculty. I found it inconvenient because this semester I am taking a math class and while packing for Fall break my calculator wasn’t something I grabbed because I thought I would be back on campus. Luckily my teacher told us that we don’t need it for the first couple of weeks but I know some students aren’t as lucky as me who had similar problems. Also some professors on campus probably had to rewrite their syllabus to accommodate being online for three weeks.

I honestly think that the administration decided to send us back three weeks late and make us get COVID-19 tested as a last-minute decision.

The administration had months to decide whether or not to make it mandatory for students to get COVID-19 tested to come back to campus. They could have even decided this when planning the school year out. Weeks before we even went on fall break Dr.Fauci warned about a surge of virus cases because we were going to the winter season so even then the administration could have told us that to come back to campus you have to get tested.

They could have even used the same protocols for coming back to campus but instead, we wouldn’t have to return to campus pushed back three weeks.

I completely understand why students who are returning to campus are required to be tested. There is no way to know if students came in contact with the virus before returning back to campus and if they were following CDC guidelines prior.

“White House Coronavirus Update Briefing” by The White House is licensed under CC PDM 1.0

Something important to point out is that when students moved back to campus in the fall they didn’t make students get mandatory COVID-19 vaccines beforehand. We also didn’t have testing on campus unless you came in contact with someone or you had symptoms of the virus.

At the end of the day, I am glad we can come back to campus but I have so many questions about why we are told last minute and why certain things weren’t thought of beforehand.