Many left devastated after sports canceled

Fans of Philadelphia sports are often called passionate and loyal along with a plethora of derogatory descriptors. Sports are a huge part of family bonding in our region and something most people follow in some form.

When COVID-19 started to make its way through the country, the original plan was to allow the sports game to continue and to be televised with no audience in the stands. Quickly, the decision was scrapped when players started to test positive for COVID-19 and many sports from high school, colleges to national stage were canceled for the remainder of the season to help reduce the spread of this virus.

Many fans all over the country were outraged, but in typical Philadelphia fashion, our region was the loudest. Many fans expressed feeling devastated, but have been filling their time in various ways until their favorite team can play again.

“When I first heard all sports has been canceled I was devastated, especially with the NHL playoff coming up quickly and the Flyers where looking amazing and same with the Sixers, they were playing great,” James Harahan, freshman criminology major, said. “I have been watching a good amount of sports documentaries to fills the gap of sports. I also have been watching NFL offseason.”

“In my family the sports fans are watching past years’ highlights, more movies and gaming,”Karen Becker, senior student accessibility specialist, said.

Many fans agree this was a smart move to pause sports for the well-being of country and believe some sports may even come back if all Americans band together to practice social distancing, washing their hands, and self isolating if they are sick to stop the spread.