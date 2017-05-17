Meet some of this year’s Who’s Who award recipients

Meet some of this year’s 15 Who’s Who Award recipients. They reflect on their time at Cabrini and what this award means to them.
Emily Rowan, Jordan Floyd, Sarah Davis, Jerome Bailey, Missy Matsanka
Video by Marissa Roberto, Shannon Finn and Eric Stone.
Profiles of
- Jerome Bailey
- Jordan Floyd
- Sarah Davis
- Casey Semenza
- Amber Dietrich
- Jill Nawoyski
- Bryanna Manning
- Emily Rowan
- Samantha Murray
- Meghan Horn
- Erin Kelly
Loquitur apologizes to those not profiled:
- Missy Matsanka
- Alexandra Cavaliere
- Victoria Messina
- Mary Ann Murtha