Meghan Markle interview with Oprah has shocked the world

The Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview with Oprah, which aired on March 7, 2021, has swept not only all over the nation but across the globe as well. With over 17.1 million people viewing the interview, there were tons of mixed reviews and opinions. A survey said that 50 percent of all British people believe that the interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will hurt them in the future.

During the interview, Oprah asked Markle a lot about her life within the Royal Family and why they decided to withdraw from it. When they left the Royal Family back in January of 2020, many believed that it was Markle’s doing. It was later released Harry was actually the one that pulled the plug claiming that the British press was destroying his mental health. Harry and Meghan then came out to say that they decided to leave the Royal family because they wanted to live a more peaceful lifestyle living in America and the United Kingdom while being more financially independent.

Many people are concerned about some of Markle’s remarks and responses. They are nervous about how it will affect her and the Royal Family in the future. Oprah has also received a lot of backlash from all over the country. During the interview, Oprah touched on many sensitive topics with Markle, one including racism within the Royal Family. Markle revealed that she has experienced racism along with Harry. In another interview with Access Hollywood, Harry revealed that someone within the Royal Family had commented on how dark the color of their son Archie’s skin would be once he was born.

Celebrities have reached out to Meghan sharing sympathy, including Michelle Obama regarding the race.

“I thought the Oprah interview was all about publicity and money. I thought that the questions that were asked to Meghan Markle were way out of line,” Alyssa Gerdes, sophomore bio-chem major, said. “ I feel like so many people are throwing hate towards Meghan and Harry and judging them for their decisions which I don’t think is right.”

“To be honest, I didn’t watch the actual interview all the way through I just didn’t think it was something that I was interested in,” Jake Scully, sophomore business major, said. “Although I didn’t watch the interview, I have seen a lot of stuff regarding the whole thing on social media, especially on Twitter. I saw that Oprah had brought up racism within the Royal Family with Meghan Markle.”

Many people have appending views on the interview, some think it was only for the publicity and money, while others thought that Oprah asked questions that were very personal to not only Prince Harry and Meghan, but to the Royal Family as well.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m very invested in the Royal Family, but it does interest me a lot so I did watch the interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Oprah,” Miranda Liebtag, sophomore psychology major, said. “ I think the interview was way too personal and I thought that Oprah was asking questions that were very uncomfortable and uncalled for, I think it was all for the publicity.”

“Oprah is one of the best interviewers and she had carefully crafted questions that were simple, yet deep in what they could reveal Meghan’s experiences,” Nune Grigoryan, professor at Cabrini, said. “I think that if there is a right person to ask questions about race, in this context, it was Oprah. The questions were from one female person of color to another one and the questions again, were revealing, well thought out, and powerful.”