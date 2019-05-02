Men’s club lacrosse outlook for the end of the regular season

With only four games left of the regular season, Cabrini’s club men’s lacrosse team looks to finish strong to gain a spot in the National College Lacrosse League, NCLL. They had a tough schedule throughout the season but dominated against ranked opponents in the league such as number 11, Rowan University.

At the moment, they are ranked 23 out of 25 teams in the Division Two All Pro President’s Poll Top 25.

Men’s club lacrosse team has been successful with conference games. Recently, they pulled a big win against Rider University with the score 12-4 which makes them 4-3 for their conference record.

Dave Hare, midfield for Cabrini’s club men’s lacrosse team, has a positive outlook for the rest of the season.

“The season is going really well, we have grown a lot as a team and the chemistry has been there,” Hare said. “We look to continue our success and secure a playoff spot in the NCLL playoffs.”

They end their regular season with two conference games against Saint Joseph’s University and Drexel University. With the win over Rowan, which is the programs first ever win against Rowan, has the team ready for the big games ahead towards the end of the regular season.

“Compare to last year, the team has so much more talent and competes with better teams as well,” Dan Gee, defensive midfielder for the team, said. “We have four games left in the season and after the season ends, we are getting ready for our conference playoffs.”

After conference playoffs, Cabrini’s men’s club lacrosse could possibly have the chance to travel down to Maryland for the National College Lacrosse League three day tournament hoping to win it all.

“If we make it to the tournament, we plan to play our very best, give it our all and hopefully win the championship,” Edmund Whisnart, long stick midfield for the club lacrosse team, said.

The team looks to strive for the playoff spot to be the second seed in their conference and to hopefully play in Maryland for the NCLL tournament.

Their playoff run starts against Williamson Trade School on April 25 7:00 p.m. in Media, PA where the team hopes to win and advance to the next round.