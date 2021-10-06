Men’s soccer coach joins exclusive club

Cabrini men’s soccer head coach, Rob Dallas, joined only two other coaches in program history to win one hundred games with a 2-1 win over William Paterson.

Dallas joins Duncan Hubley as the only two coaches in men’s soccer history to win one hundred games. Hubley leads the way with 139 wins.

Dallas is 100-59-16 overall in his ninth overall season as head coach. Dallas was an assistant coach from 2006-2012.

“I am in some great company for sure!” Dallas said when asked about how he felt about joining this exclusive club. “Duncan Hubley is a local soccer legend, anytime you are mentioned in the same breath as him you are doing something right.”

“Without the community of people that contribute to each and every game, one hundred wins would never have been possible,” Dallas said.

Dallas has helped lead the men’s soccer program into success including the school’s first NCAA tournament victory in 2017.

Being a college coach is a lot more than the X’s and O’s.

“Being a coach doesn’t start and end on the game field, or even the practice field,” Dallas said. “It is recruiting, scouting opponents, breaking down film, planning practice, monitoring grades…etc.”

Dallas also mentioned how important his family was to his success.

“My wife and kids make a lot of sacrifices so that I can do what I do,” Dallas said.

Dallas was very thankful to everyone who has helped him over these years reach this milestone.

One of those people a part of this community is assistant coach Tyler Bond. Bond both played and coached during Dallas’ tenure as head coach.

“I am thrilled for Dallas to hit the century mark in wins at Cabrini,” Bond said. “ He has worked tirelessly since becoming the head coach of the program and that work ethic made this possible.

Bond played under Dallas from 2013-2017, and has been a coach under Dallas since 2018.

“I have the unique pleasure to have played for Dallas and now work with him as a coach,” Bond said. “It is shown by the outpouring of congratulations from those who played for him.”

“The things I have learned from Dallas, both as a player and a coach, are immeasurable,” Bond said. “Dallas took a shot bringing me onto the coaching staff and has given me countless opportunities to develop my style of coaching and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to learn from one of the best coaches the program has had.”

Another person who has been with Dallas for many years is former assistant Andrew Brady.

“For a program with as much history and success as Cabrini Men’s Soccer has had, the fact that Dallas is the second coach to reach that 100 win mark is incredible,” Brady said.

Brady was with Dallas here at Cabrini for 10 years. Seven of those years were with Dallas as the head coach.

“I think the most special thing about Dallas is how he has always stayed focused on the bigger picture,” Brady said. “His belief has always been that his role as a coach is to help to develop the young men entrusted to his care, teaching them the importance of hard work, discipline and to hold them accountable.”

Cabrini is currently 4-3-1 on the season and has nine games remaining on the season.