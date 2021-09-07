Misinformation has never been more prevalent

The past five years have shown how much the media differs on topics across the world. The narrative-based reporting from news outlets fueled people to hate the ‘opponents.’ This trend of journalism and broadcasting has caused divide in terms of issues domestic and international; with the target audiences being the ones playing the role of the pawns for these networks. The vaccination misinformation problem starts with people listening to people like Joe Rogan, whose expertise is not in medicine, talk about how certain age groups shouldn’t get vaccinated. Social media is also a very big hotbed for misinformation as anyone can claim to have evidence, just for it all to be fake.

I personally receive news from all news outlets and try to do my own research to find the real truth. The problem lays in that too. When I go from, for example Fox News to CNN, it feels like I am in two completely different worlds. There can be a common topic but the interpretation of it is completely different to favor the viewpoint that the news outlet wants to provide. There is nothing wrong with that as it is their job to get views and create controversy, however the problem is when people are actually dying because of deliberate misinformation. Using the rights card is just a cover-up for being selfish and not considering who you are affecting when you are not vaccinated. Now that the Pfizer produced vaccine is FDA approved, people should trust medical experts who put in sleepless nights to work on saving potentially millions of people around the world. It is also hypocritical to use ivermectin as a treatment but call the vaccine an ‘experiment’. This is the sort of media that just does certain actions just to get a reaction and or gain more of a following.

One thing that has seemed to be lost over the past five years is accountability. Being accountable for not only yourself, but also for the people around you. The blame game will only make things worse. When leaders of media and politicians just want to play to their base, no progress is going to be made. It is also on people who are receiving the news to be able to know what is exaggerated and what is actually real news. The more knowledge the consumer gains the less prevalent fake news will be.

In what ways can you gain those skills? Here are three suggestions that I have learned.

Check the sources. Look at the publication’s history. Know the type of story.

Checking the sources shows if the person who is providing the information is truthful and credible. This can be tedious but it will help you know if it correct. Looking at the publication or the news outlet’s history can give a good indication about if the news they produce and distribute is truthful and unbiased. Knowing the type of story that you’re consuming is also very important. A person’s opinion piece can be insightful and offer a different perspective, but it is just an opinion. Same on television, Don Lemon’s take or Tucker Carlson’s take is just a take.

Don’t let emotion also cloud your judgment about certain topics. Thinking with a clear mind will always help you with information. Be responsible people and be nitpicking at the news.