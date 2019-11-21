Moves the Phillies should make this offseason

The Phillies are going into the winter meetings in serious need of some key pieces to their roster.

Now that Joe Girardi has filled the manager position and taken over for Gabe Kapler, the Phillies have an experienced leader at the top.

However, it is no secret that their rotation must get better in order to take back the NL East. Their rotation in 2019 was a circus to put it nicely. Nick Pivetta, Jake Arrieta and Vince Velasquez were all upsets while Zach Eflin had an average season.

There is a need for a couple above average starters to create a steady rotation in 2020. Zack Wheeler, Jake Odorizzi and Cole Hamels are very reasonable targets for General Manager Matt Klentak.

Gerrit Cole is the obvious coveted target for most teams across baseball. The addition of Cole and Dallas Keuchel could be a great one-two punch for 2020.

However, Stephen Strasburg is another top right-hander available if Cole lands somewhere else.

“They have to improve their pitching,” Chris Protesto, head women’s softball coach, said. “They should give Gerrit Cole whatever he asks for. A closer wouldn’t hurt either.”

The bullpen was another horrendous problem for the Phillies in 2019. Their new additions were riddled with injuries and pitched very few innings altogether.

Juan Nicasio, Tommy Hunter and Pat Neshek are leaving via free agency, so there are plenty of holes to fill. Blake Treinen, Dellin Betances, Colin McHugh and Jeremy Jeffress highlight the free agency class.

Drew Pomeranz would be an underrated left-handed addition that is much needed at the moment. Pitching is definitely the number one priority among Phillies fans.

A Cole Hamels reunion is a possibility that fans are certainly aware of and some are even hoping for.

“We need to look for a pitcher,” Kadirah Williams, sophomore education major and former Phillies RBI League softball player, said. “Cole Hamels would be a good fit. Hammels has always been a big part of Philly. It would ignite a spark that the Phillies are missing right now.”

Third base is one big mystery for Philly fans. The Maikel Franco experiment has failed, so the search has hopefully begun for Klentak.

Anthony Rendon came third in MVP voting just a couple weeks ago and is in for a major payday. The Phillies have the money, and the biggest question Klentak faces this offseason is if he is willing to spend as much money as he spent signing Bryce Harper last year again this offseason.

Josh Donaldson is another top-tier third-baseman available, and rumors have been speculating possible talks between Donaldson and the Phillies have already begun.

Meanwhile, Mike Moustakas is coming off another productive year where he helped lead the Brewers to the postseason for the second consecutive year. He could be a slightly cheaper alternative if Donaldson chooses to go elsewhere and has versatility. He split time between third base and second base last season.

“They need a lot of help,” Zach Frame, junior criminology major, said. “Stephen Strasburg just won World Series MVP. Didi Gregorius is really good too.”

Frame also mentioned how the Phillies should bring Hamels back, because his age will make his contract very affordable, and he will add a lot more depth to the rotation. He talked more about the need for Gregorius as a steady middle-infielder that the team will be able to rely on consistently.

Starlin Castro could be a great addition to bolster the bench. Hopefully, the Phillies bring back Brad Miller too. His superstitious bamboo plant did seem to bring them some luck whenever it was around the clubhouse.