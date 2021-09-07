Navigating through Cabrini

Are you new to campus? Are you a transfer student? Maybe you’re still a freshman in a sophomore body and have no idea what Cabrini has to offer. Here’s a list of all the locations you’ll most likely be on campus.

Founder’s Hall

This is where you will find most of your classes that are not science or psychology related. Founder’s Hall is home to the communication department on the second floor. You will find your communication classes to the right of you. The communication department offers modern graphic design studios, a newsroom, a radio station, a video control room with a studio are among the amenities.

The building also features your language, education and English classes. ITR is located on the ground floor.

On the ground floor of Founders’ hall holds the dining hall, Cavs Corner. There you and your friends can enjoy the many food options that are available. Right next to Cavs Corner on the right is where you will find health services. The accessibility resource center, information technology and resources, and adult and professional studies are all located on the ground floor.

“The campus is not really as big as other universities but I still don’t know where certain offices are located,” Alim Josiah, a sophomore computer science major, said.

Iadarola Center

Iadarola Center is known to be the “state-of-the-art, resource-rich home for science.” It has a 60-seat smart lecture hall with modern biology and chemistry equipment. It holds computer labs, exercise-science labs and a classroom geared to assist teachers in teaching science. This building is where you will mostly find your science and psychology classes. In addition to our new nursing classes.

“The majority of my studies are held at the Iadarola Center, which might be difficult to locate at times,” Albert Koroma, a senior computer science major, said.

Grace Hall

Grace hall presently serves as a home for professors and administrative offices, enrollment and admissions, graduate studies, academic affairs, financial aid, counseling and psychological services and other aspects of your student life are all covered. This is where job fair, speakers events and entertaining events take place.

Holy Spirit Library

All your study needs can be met in the library. There are librarians who are happy to advise you with your schoolwork and to answer any questions you may have about the university library’s books. They have a Cabriniana room, classrooms, computer labs, conference rooms, the Gorevin Fine Arts Gallery, a lounge and a reference room. If you are a commuter student, you are welcome to chat, study and relax in the lower level of the commuter lounge

Dixon Center

Cabrini’s modern sports and recreation facility includes all the following facilities: a dance/aerobic studio, a fitness center, a state-of-the-art turf field, a 25-yard competitive pool, dedicated locker rooms for intercollegiate teams training and a rehabilitation space for student-athletes. There is a lobby with a café and social space. You and your companions can relax in the comfortable lobby area on the ground level while enjoying appetizers and smoothies. There are numerous enjoyable activities available at the Dixon Center, including creating a dance routine in the studio, playing basketball or whatever sport you prefer in the gymnasium and seeing who among your friends can bench the most.

Cabrini also has the Royman’s Center, Public Safety and the Mansion.

There are various opportunities at Cabrini University. You may make an entire movie, a YouTube video or even start your own podcast in founder hall. In Iadarola center you can make breakthrough discoveries in the science wing. In Dixon center you can become a health and wellness expert.