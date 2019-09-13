New Vice President of Enrollment, George J. Walter, Sees a Bright Future for Cabrini Under His Guidance

George J. Walter was recently named Cabrini’s new Vice President of Enrollment. His first official day was Sept. 3, 2019. Walter has almost 40 years of experience in higher education working at private faith based institutions such as La Salle University, Villanova University and more recently Elizabethtown College. Walter has a proven track record and is a highly capable individual.

When the search to fulfill the recently vacated role of Vice President of Enrollment began the cabinet and senior leadership looked at many factors including Walter’s track record, experience, willingness to collaborate and future plans for the school. Dr. Donald B. Taylor, Ph.D, President of Cabrini University, said, “He is an excellent fit for our institution and where we’re at and what we’re looking for in the next 3-5 years. He understands the mission and the vocational calling work we do.”

Despite only being on the job for less than two weeks, Walter has big plans to help increase the enrollment at Cabrini including meeting with all the members of the cabinet individually, all the academic department chairs, many faculty members, the president of student government, student leaders and representatives from service offices on campus to discuss ways to help with retention and recruiting.

He acknowledges in order for Cabrini to continue growing a collaboration between everyone on campus needs to take place.

“He’s a true team player. He does not believe in silos. He believes in reaching out. Admissions and enrollment is everyone’s job,” Brian Eury, Chief of Staff and Vice President, External Affairs, said. “He’s going to be very collegial and work with other departments and faculty members on stabilizing and building enrollment.”

Walter also stresses the importance of sharing Cabrini’s story. He believes this can be done by using a variety of communication tools including going into high schools and sharing Cabrini’s mission and reminding those with influence over prospective students about Cabrini.

Walter has a strong connection to Cabrini and the message the university sends.

“What drew me here was two things: number one, I believe you live your mission and number two, I have a personal experience. My son is a graduate of Cabrini. He graduated back in 2008 from the Criminology program and he’s employed in the law enforcement profession and I saw him grow not only as a student, but as a person during his time here,” George J. Walter said. “For me this isn’t just a job, it’s a passion to come here to contribute to the future success of the university.”