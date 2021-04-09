NFL player puts a hold on the season to help COVID-19 patients

In 2018, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif graduated from McGill University with a doctorate in medicine and is now using that degree in a way that he never expected. In 2017, Tardiff was drafted into the NFL and quickly became the first NFL player to have a degree in medicine. He signed a $41 million dollar, five-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs as their starting right guard.

In February 2020, the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers and now, just two months later, Tardiff put a hold on his NFL career and changed back into his scrubs. This is something no player has done before.

With COVID-19 hitting North America just days after the Super Bowl, Tardiff was in disbelief. Only a few days before, the Chiefs were in Kansas City filling the streets with thousands of screaming fans.

Days after the Super Bowl, Tardiff and his girlfriend took a trip to Florence and when they returned the lockdowns began. He had to complete a fourteen-day quarantine after traveling and worried how he would even be able to get back to Kansas City since the borders had closed.

Seeing his former medical classmates and friends now working the front lines, Tardif knew he had to help and put his medical degree to good use. He technically did not finish his residency to have a full license, but as cases grew and hospitals began filling up, health officials began recruiting medical students to help in any way possible.

Ryan Bosch, sophomore biology student, is on the swim team at Cabrini and could not imagine being in this position. He expressed admiration for the courage and bravery it took to work as a doctor during this time. Bosch said, “To take time off from a full commitment of being a professional athlete to join the ranks as an essential worker speaks volumes across the country. It truly shows how selfless people can be in times of need.”

On April 24, Tardif began working at a long-term care facility near his hometown of South Shore near Montreal. His thoughts have now become reality and Tardif decided to fully take a season off of playing for the Chiefs to do what he felt he needed to do. The Chiefs were supportive and proud of their player for stepping up and risking his life in this crazy time for everyone.

Bobby Cressman, a senior criminology major, plays lacrosse at Cabrini and likes to think that if he found himself in this situation that he would do the same thing. He said, “It’s inspiring to see a person be able to accomplish both becoming a doctor and a professional athlete in one lifetime. He acted as a hero deciding to help people instead of pursuing personal fame.”

Tardif told a CNN reporter, “It’s wild to think that just 10 weeks earlier I played in the biggest game in sports. I was reminded of that even at the facility, when one of the people training me turned and said, ‘You’re the football player, right?’”

Tardif plans to eventually go back to the sport he loves when the time is right. Cressman said, “Being away from any professional sport for a year is very hindering. The fact the sport is physically demanding as football can make it even more of a challenge for him. His work ethic in life thus far would suggest he will be able to overcome this obstacle as well.”

Tardif is working with the NFL Players Association task force, where they work with experts to plan on what safety measures and precautions need to be taken when sports return and how they will keep everyone involved safe. He also said to CNN, “knowing all the implications of what sport means for a nation and the money behind this huge industry, there are going to be bigger issues than not playing football.”