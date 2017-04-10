No pain no gain: a flashback of a Cabrini forward’s season

For athletes that are in heir off-season, relaxing and catching up on school work can be what occupies most of their time. For number five of Cabrini men’s basketball team, there is no off-season.

“I’m usually in class or hitting the gym to put in extra work during the off season,” rising senior forward, Tyheim Monroe, said. Monroe has been playing basketball since he was 6 years old and it means the world to him.

“Many folks think that because I play division III basketball that it’s just a hobby of mine,” Monroe said.

As a junior, Monroe felt as though he increased his ability to be more mobile, which helped him a lot on footwork, strength and speed. Monroe’s knowledge for the game increased as the season went on.

“He has continued to work really hard and improve his overall skill sets on the floor,” head coach Tim McDonald said.

“I believe from freshman year I averaged about 12 points a game to sophomore year averaging 18 to junior year around 21 points a game,” Monroe said.

Starting in all 27 of Cabrini’s games, Monroe took upped his averages of 18.4 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, to 21.8 points, 15.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. He also improved dramatically as a marksmen from three-point range, going from shooting 20 percent outside to 42 percent.

Everyday Monroe balances putting the same amount of effort in between both school work and basketball. Monroe received numerous number of weekly awards throughout the season. In the Cav’s post season Monroe was awarded player of the year for the CSAC (Colonial States Athletic Conference), ECAC (Eastern Colonial Athletic Conference), Hero Sports and City of Basketball Love. Monroe is leading scorer in CSAC and leading rebounder and double doubles in the country.

Monroe believes his work ethic helped him achieve this, of course along with his teammates support.

“My teammates are good people on and off the court I grew close to a lot of them where they became family to me, which allow us all to connect on the court with each other,” Monroe said.

This past season was another rough one for the Cav’s, coming up short in a heartbreaking thriller against Gwynedd Mercy University in a semi-final CSAC tournament game 73-71. The Cavaliers finished the season 19-8 overall with a 15-3 CSAC conference record. This off-season there are things Monroe would like to improve and there are still holes that need to be filled.

Being a lead scorer is tough, but it is an honor because Monroe’s main focus is to contribute the best way possible for his team to win.

“For the future I hope my accolades allows me the chance to get a shot to play professional basketball,” Monroe said.

This past season saw many ups and downs, but the biggest takeaway was being able to make it to the NCAA tournament where the Cav’s were given the chance to experience a new feeling and expectation for next year.

One of the main goals for not only for Monroe next year, but the team as a whole is to bring a championship back to Cabrini. What pushes Monroe to do more are his little brothers who serve as inspiration and motivation to continually get better and make the most of his situation.

“Every day I step foot on the court I make sure I’m working for the three of us,” Monroe said. “A favorite inspirational quote of mine would be from my little brother when every time I would walk in the house or talk about basketball he would always flag me and say ‘He don’t have no ball game,’ ” Monroe said.