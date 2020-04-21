One Direction set to reunite as a band after going on hiatus in 2015

One Direction fans hold onto your seats! Five years after the band decided to go on a hiatus, former One Direction member Liam Payne recently confirmed on an Instagram live that the band is planning on reuniting.

This comes after the rest of the band members, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, recently followed Zayn Malik on Twitter again. As most remember, Zayn Malik left the band back in 2015 and did not seem as though he left on good terms with the rest of the members.

Payne appeared on Instagram Live with Swedish DJ, Alesso, when the topic of a One Direction reunion popped up.

“There’s so many One Direction questions but I feel like I don’t want to put you on the spot, because I know you can’t say too much,” Alesso said on Instagram Live.

Payne then revealed that most of the members are currently in London and confirmed there is something in the works. “I can’t say too much. Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day, so you’re going to have the group chat telling me off,” Payne replied.

One Direction has made an impact on their fans’ lives to make this reunion extra special for them. Alexis O’Toole, senior education major, met her best friend through their music.

“Growing up through end of middle school and into high school, I adored them so hearing that they were possibly reuniting was pretty exciting. Despite being older, I was pretty excited. One of my close friends from high school and I became friends because of this band so when I found out the news I immediately contacted her and talking to her about all the memories we had with them really was what made me excited about the reunion,” O’Toole, said.

This reunion is so epic for fans, that one student even thinks this reunion may be more major than the Jonas Brothers comeback.

“I’m excited for them to reunite! I feel like it was anticipated ever since they spilt and it’s going to cause maybe a bigger reaction than when the Jonas Brothers made a comeback,” Ashlee Dushkewich, senior business major, said.

But don’t get too excited. This reunion will likely be short-lived as it seems to be a one-time thing to help bring joy and positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As much as O’Toole and Dushkewich wish they would officially reunite, they know that is probably not in the cards.

“I do not think they are going to get together again as a band for anything outside of this reunion. All of them have release solo debuts and the difference in each of their music personas would destroy the band if they were to go back to their full-time music career as One Direction. I think I am okay with it being a one-time thing, because it is like closure from how they left it 4/5 years ago. It is going to be nice for fans who were so invested in them years ago and have grown since,” O’Toole said.

Dushkewich agreed saying, “I’d hope they would release another album and maybe another tour, but I don’t think it will come to that.”

Although the band is set to reunite, many still ask the question: Will Zayn show up?

O’Toole said she thinks alot fans would prefer Zayn not to because of how abrupt his leaving was and all of the drama that came from that.

“If Zayn participates, I would be shocked. If he comes back for the reunion, then it is definitely a one-time thing because there was a lot of feuds that came out when he left in 2015 and it would be very hypocritical for him to step back into that band.”

Dushkewich had a different opinion. “Yeah, I think Zayn will participate. They refollowed him on Twitter and there’s many rumors about them all being a part of it.”