People are bringing the party to Netflix

With the rise of COVID-19, government officials have ordered that all non-essential businesses and schools are to close and citizens across the world must continue to practice social distancing to reduce the spread of the virus. As many people remain in the comfort of their homes, they continue to seek new ways to remain occupied and also stay in touch with their friends.

“I understand why we have to do the quarantine. Some days I am fine with the quarantine and having to find stuff to do,” Amanda Lynn, junior early education major, said. “Other days I want to go back to school and see my friends and get back to my normal life. I have been watching Netflix, reading, doing my homework and catching up with friends and family.”

Some of the many attempts people do to remain social include, hosting massive video chat gatherings, online gaming, private messaging on social media and so much more. One major development created by Netflix and Chrome, to help friends and family remain in touch is the new “Netflix Party.” This form of online chatting allows an active member of Netflix to use their chrome account to share a link with others to watch and message each other while a movie or tv show is playing off Netflix.

“I think Netflix party is helping because it gives people another way to connect and keep in touch with each other,” Michelle Piccone, sophomore psychology major, said. Netflix Party also gives people something fun to do and it provides a distraction during this hard time.”

This form of online chatting requires no additional fees to Netflix’s basic, standard or premium members. This add-on also only requires one Netflix user to install Netflix Party to their chrome web browser. Once the host has the software installed they can add a chat room to whatever they are currently watching and email the link to join to all people they want to join.

There is currently no limit to how many people can join a party but there are some issues the programming is facing. There have been some cases where some people can access the movie the host is playing but they are unable to access the chat and the other way around. There have also been cases where users randomly log out of the chat without them realizing. While the chat and the movie remain present none of the other users can see their messages. Like most online chats, the host must remain in the chat during the course of the party otherwise all party members will be forced to exit.

“I do not like the fact that if you want to watch another movie or show you have to set up a new party and send out a new link to everyone,” Lynn said.

“What I didn’t like about Netflix party is that it sometimes hard to connect and the sometimes group chat doesn’t show up for me,” Piccone said.

Links can be texted through cell phone if other users have the Netflix app but it is recommended through the site that people send the invites via emails. Netflix Party website does not state that users do not have to have a chrome or Netflix account but some people have found it difficult to join parties due to the fact that they do not have chrome or Netflix. While the system may not be perfected it is becoming one of the most popular ways for friends and families to remain in touch during this time of quarantine.